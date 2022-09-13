MHT CET Result 2022 for PCB, PCM To Release by 15th September at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Marking Scheme Here

MHT CET Result 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will declare the result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) 2022 for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) groups on 15th September. As per the updates, the MAH CET PCM and PCB 2022 results will be released at 5 pm.

Candidates can download their MHT CET 2022 scorecards from the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. They will need their application number and date of birth to download the MAH CET 2022 scorecards. Along with the declaration of MHT CET result 2022, the authorities will announce the list of Maharashtra CET toppers.

How will MHT CET Result 2022 for PCM and PCB Group Be Calculated?

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will prepare the MHT CET 2022 result based on the marking scheme. The MHT CET 2022 examination for PCM and PCB groups was held for a total of 100 marks for each group.

For Mathematics, candidates were awarded two marks for correct answer whereas for Physics, Chemistry and Biology one mark was given for the correct answer. The marking scheme of MAH CET has been released along with the brochure. Check the table below for detailed admission -

Subjects Marks per question Total marks Negative Marks Physics 1 mark 100 No Chemistry 1 mark 100 No Mathematics 2 marks 100 No

What Login Credentials Are Required to Download MHT CET Result 2022?

To check the Maharashtra CET 2022 result, candidates will have to visit the official website. The credentials required to download MHT CET 2022 scorecard are application number and date of birth. With the help of Maharashtra CET result 2022, candidates will be able to check their subject-wise scores, rank secured, total MHT CET scores and more.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) 2022

The MHT CET 2022 exam was held in a computer-based mode from 5th to 11th August. Further, the authorities conducted the MHT CET re-examination on 29th August for candidates who missed the examination due to any circumstance. Candidates who will qualify the MHT CET exam 2022 will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. The MHT CET 2022 counselling dates are yet to be announced by the authorities.