'Mission Buniyaad', 'Nipun Bharat' programmes announced for EDMC Schools. Check Details Here

According to recent media reports, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation is implementing Mission Buniyaad and NIPUN Bharat programmes in its schools.

In the Delhi State Government in February 2018 announced the launch of ‘Mission Buniyaad’ for improving the learning skills of the children studying in State and Municipal-run schools. The National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat) was launched in July 2021 under the sponsorship of the centrally sponsored scheme of ‘Samagra Shiksha’.

COVID Pandemic impact on Schools

The EDMC in a statement mentioned that the smooth functioning of the municipal body schools was impacted due to the pandemic and the implementation of Mission Buniyaad, NIPUN Bharat, Evaluation of teachers were all part of the meeting. The Municipal Commissioner further stated that the pandemic and the consequent closure of the schools have caused a huge gap in the education of children in the last two years. The statement further adds that EDMC will be implementing Mission Buniyaad and NIPUM Bharat in all the EDMC Schools.

What is Mission Buniyaad?

The Mission Buniyaad programme will be conducted from April to June for the students from classes 3 to 5 in the Civic Schools and Class 6 to 8 in the government schools. Children will undergo a reading level assessment based on which they will be enrolled in Specialized Mission Buniyaad classes.

About NIPUN Bharat

The Department of School Education and Literacy launched the National Mission on Foundation Literacy and Numeracy called NIPUN Bharat in July 2021 with an aim to achieve universal foundational literacy and numeracy in primary classes.

The Municipal Commission stated that study materials for ‘Mission Buniyaad’ have been distributed by Samagra Shiksha to all the EDMC Schools and special classes will be organized for the children under Mission Buniyaad even during the Summer vacations. NIPUN Bharat programme is designed for children between the age group of 3 to 9 years.

The commissioner also stated that a mega parent-teacher meeting is being conducted in all the schools of the corporation on April 16, 2022, in which parents will be informed about the two programmes in detail.

Also Read: St Stephen's Admission 2022: 85% Weightage to CUET, 15% to Interview for UG Admissions, Get Details Here