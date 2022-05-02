MP Board Result 2022: How to Apply for Rechecking of Answer Sheets for MPBSE 10th and 12th Results?

MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Answer Sheet Rechecking: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the MP Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 on 29th April 2022. The MP Board Results 2022 for Secondary and Higher Secondary Class students were declared on the same day i.e., on Friday virtually and published online on the official website - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. With the MP Board Results 2022 declared now, some students who have doubts about the outcome of their perforamce may want to apply for Rechecking of Answer Sheets to the board. The MP Board has notified detailed process and procedure for the same.

Apply for Rechecking and Retotalling by 11th May

Along with declaring the MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 on 29th April, the MPBSE also notified the details regarding the rechecking and retotalling have been announced by the board. As per the details shared, the application procedure for applying for rechecking and retotalling of answer sheets for MP Board 10th and 12th Results began on 29th April and will continue until 11th May 2022. Candidates need to log onto the official website - mpbse.mponline.gov.in in order to register to seek rechecking of answer sheets.

MPBSE Result 2022 Re-totaling Application Fee

Along with the dates for rechecking and re-totalling of marks for MPBSE Result, the Board has also notified the applicable fee for the same. MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 rechecking application will require payment of Rs 100/- per subject for rechecking/retotalling of answer sheets. In addition to this, a Rs 25/- postal charge will also be involved to mail the application form to the MPBSE Office. This takes the total fee for MP Board Result Rechecking application to Rs 125/-.

How to apply for MP Board Result Retotalling/Rechecking of Answer Sheets?

Students who are not satisfied or feel that there has been an error or discrepancy in the MPBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 checking of answer sheet can apply for the same online via the official website. The detailed procedure to apply for MP Board Result Retotalling is explained in brief below:

Step 1: Log onto the portal - mpbse.mponline.gov.in

After applying for rechecking/retotalling, candidates will be able to check the current status of their application by providing the application number and other details mentions in the receipt.

