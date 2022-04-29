Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    MP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 Declared: Check Toppers List, Pass Percentage Here, Result Checking Link Available Here

    Madhya Pradesh Board 10th 12th result has been released today. Students will be able to check MPBSE result at  mpbse.nic.in. Check MP Board 10th 12th statistics or pass percentage here 

    Published On: Apr 29, 2022 14:01 IST
    MP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 Statistics
    MP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 Statistics

    MP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 OUT: As per the recent updates, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the MP board 10th 12th result 2022 today. Students can check the MPBSE result in online mode now. The board has released the MP 10th and 12th result 2022 at the official website - mpbse.nic.in. Students will have to use their login credentials to check their result. Also, the direct link to check the MPBSE result 2022 will be activated on this page too.

    As per the data released, this time Nancy Dubey tops MP 10th Result. In class 10th 348219 students have passed with first division. Also, this year the pass percentage in MP Board class 10th has been recorded 59.54% . In class 12th, 151204 boys got first division whereas 174368 girls secured first division.

    This year, the MP Board 10th exam was conducted from 17th February to 12th March 2022 while the 12th board exam was held from 18th February to 10th March 2022. As per media reports, around 18 lakh students in the state appeared for MPBSE class 10 12th board exams this year. 

     Check MP Board 10th Result 2022 Here 

    Check MP Board 12th Result 2022 Here 

    MP Board Class 10th Result 2022 Statistics 

    MPBSE 10th Result 2022 - Statistical Highlights

    Total Registered

    951485

    Total Absent

    19625

    Total Appeared

    931860

    Total Passed

    554558

    Passed with 1st Division

    348219

    Passed with 2nd Division

    202940

    Passed with 3rd Division

    3399

    Pass Division Students

    0

    Passed with Supplementary Result

    89176

    Failed

    287642

    Overall Pass Percentage

    59.54%

    MP Board Class 10th Result 2022 Statistics Highlights 

     Particulars

    BOYS

    GIRLS

    TOTAL

    REGISTERED

    498425

    453060

    951485

    ABSENT

    12639

    6986

    19625

    APPEARED

    485786

    446074

    931860

    CANCELLED

    98

    26

    124

    WITHHELD

    207

    150

    357

    DECLARED

    485481

    445898

    931379

    TOTAL PASS

    275975

    278583

    554558

    I - DIVISION

    161159

    187060

    348219

    II - DIVISION

    112490

    90450

    202940

    III - DIVISION

    2326

    1073

    3399

    PASS DIVISION

    0

    0

    0

    PASS %

    57.

    62.

    60.

    SUPPLEMENTARY

    46298

    42881

    89179

    FAILED

    163208

    124434

    287642

    MP Board Class 12th Result 2022 Statistics Highlights 

    MP Board 12th Result 2022 - Statistical Highlights
    Particulars

    BOYS

    GIRLS

    TOTAL

    REGISTERED

    325349

    309001

    634350

    ABSENT

    3085

    1884

    4969

    APPEARED

    322264

    307117

    629381

    CANCELLED

    475

    210

    685

    WITHHELD

    175

    77

    252

    DECLARED

    321614

    306830

    628444

    I - DIVISION

    151204

    174368

    325572

    II - DIVISION

    73344

    57608

    130952

    III - DIVISION

    417

    125

    542

    PASS DIVISION

    0

    0

    0

    PASS %

    70.

    76.

    73.

    SUPPLEMENTAR)

    44285

    39664

    83949

    FAILED

    52364

    35065

    87429

    TOTAL PASS

    224965

    232101

    457066

    MP Board 10th 12th Toppers List 2022

    Along with the announcement of the MPBSE 10th and 12th result 2022, the authorities has also released the list of toppers. The list of toppers has been announced stream-wise and district wise and overall. Last year as the board exams were not held, the board did not release the list of toppers. However, this year it is expected that along with the result, the toppers list will also be released. 

    MP Board 10th Topper’s List

    Rank

    Name of the Student

    Marks

    1

    Nancy Dubey

    496

    1

    Suchita Pandey

    496

    2

    Aayush Mishra

    495

    2

    Parth Narayan

    495

    3

    Devyansh Mishra

    494

    MP Board 12th Topper’s List

    Rank

    Name of the Student

    Stream

    1

    Eshita Dubey

    Arts

    2

    Roshita Singh

    Arts

    2

    Anuj Dixit

    Arts

    3

    Sajal Singh

    Arts

    1

    Pragati Mittal

    Science with Maths

    2

    Lakshdeep Dhakad

    Science with Maths

    3

    Aayush Tiwari

    Science with Maths

    1

    Khushboo Shivhare

    Commerce

    1

    Harshita Pandey

    Commerce

    Last Year's MP Board 10th 12th Result Statistics 

    Along with the Madhya Pradesh Board 10th 12th result 2022, the board is also expected to release the statistics. Last year, amid COVID-19, the MP Board result was declared based on an alternative way of evaluation. The board exams were cancelled due to COVID-19. MPBSE reported 100% pass percentage in both class 10th and 12th. In 2020, MP class 10th result, 8,93,336 students appeared on the exam and the pass percentage was recorded at 62.84% whereas in class 12th, 68.81% of students passed in the exam.

    MP Board Class 10 Statistics

    Years

    Total Students

    Overall Pass %

    Boys Pass %

    Girls Pass %

    2021

    914079

    100

    100

    100

    2020

    893336

    62.84

    60.09

    65.87

    2019

    732319

    61

    59

    63.69

    2018

    819929

    66.54

    64.09

    69.34

    2017

    1019224

    52.11

    51

    51.02

    2016

    1124000

    53.87

    56.33

    51.78

    2015

    1124592

    49.79

    47.56

    48

    2014

    1065026

    47.74

    47.89

    47.85

    MP Board Class 12 Statistics

     

    Years

    Total Students 

    Overall Pass %

    Girls’ Pass %

    Boys’ Pass %

    2020

    6,60,574

    68.81

    73.4

    64.66

    2019

    7,50,000

    72.37

    76.31

    68.94

    2018

    7,65,358

    68

    72.33

    64.39

    2017

    7,13,262

    70.11

    69.47

    70.07

    2016

    7,70,884

    69.33

    73.78

    65.81

    2015

    7,24,592

    65.94

    69.42

    63.3

    2014

    7,01,026

    65.88

    63.31

    69.5

    Also Read: MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Declared LIVE: MPBSE Class 10th 12th Result OUT at mpresults.nic.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register For Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories