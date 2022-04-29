MP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 Declared: Check Toppers List, Pass Percentage Here, Result Checking Link Available Here

MP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 OUT: As per the recent updates, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the MP board 10th 12th result 2022 today. Students can check the MPBSE result in online mode now. The board has released the MP 10th and 12th result 2022 at the official website - mpbse.nic.in. Students will have to use their login credentials to check their result. Also, the direct link to check the MPBSE result 2022 will be activated on this page too.

As per the data released, this time Nancy Dubey tops MP 10th Result. In class 10th 348219 students have passed with first division. Also, this year the pass percentage in MP Board class 10th has been recorded 59.54% . In class 12th, 151204 boys got first division whereas 174368 girls secured first division.

This year, the MP Board 10th exam was conducted from 17th February to 12th March 2022 while the 12th board exam was held from 18th February to 10th March 2022. As per media reports, around 18 lakh students in the state appeared for MPBSE class 10 12th board exams this year.

MP Board Class 10th Result 2022 Statistics

MPBSE 10th Result 2022 - Statistical Highlights Total Registered 951485 Total Absent 19625 Total Appeared 931860 Total Passed 554558 Passed with 1st Division 348219 Passed with 2nd Division 202940 Passed with 3rd Division 3399 Pass Division Students 0 Passed with Supplementary Result 89176 Failed 287642 Overall Pass Percentage 59.54%

MP Board Class 10th Result 2022 Statistics Highlights

Particulars BOYS GIRLS TOTAL REGISTERED 498425 453060 951485 ABSENT 12639 6986 19625 APPEARED 485786 446074 931860 CANCELLED 98 26 124 WITHHELD 207 150 357 DECLARED 485481 445898 931379 TOTAL PASS 275975 278583 554558 I - DIVISION 161159 187060 348219 II - DIVISION 112490 90450 202940 III - DIVISION 2326 1073 3399 PASS DIVISION 0 0 0 PASS % 57. 62. 60. SUPPLEMENTARY 46298 42881 89179 FAILED 163208 124434 287642

MP Board Class 12th Result 2022 Statistics Highlights

MP Board 12th Result 2022 - Statistical Highlights Particulars BOYS GIRLS TOTAL REGISTERED 325349 309001 634350 ABSENT 3085 1884 4969 APPEARED 322264 307117 629381 CANCELLED 475 210 685 WITHHELD 175 77 252 DECLARED 321614 306830 628444 I - DIVISION 151204 174368 325572 II - DIVISION 73344 57608 130952 III - DIVISION 417 125 542 PASS DIVISION 0 0 0 PASS % 70. 76. 73. SUPPLEMENTAR) 44285 39664 83949 FAILED 52364 35065 87429 TOTAL PASS 224965 232101 457066

MP Board 10th 12th Toppers List 2022

Along with the announcement of the MPBSE 10th and 12th result 2022, the authorities has also released the list of toppers. The list of toppers has been announced stream-wise and district wise and overall. Last year as the board exams were not held, the board did not release the list of toppers. However, this year it is expected that along with the result, the toppers list will also be released.

MP Board 10th Topper’s List

Rank Name of the Student Marks 1 Nancy Dubey 496 1 Suchita Pandey 496 2 Aayush Mishra 495 2 Parth Narayan 495 3 Devyansh Mishra 494

MP Board 12th Topper’s List

Rank Name of the Student Stream 1 Eshita Dubey Arts 2 Roshita Singh Arts 2 Anuj Dixit Arts 3 Sajal Singh Arts 1 Pragati Mittal Science with Maths 2 Lakshdeep Dhakad Science with Maths 3 Aayush Tiwari Science with Maths 1 Khushboo Shivhare Commerce 1 Harshita Pandey Commerce

Last Year's MP Board 10th 12th Result Statistics

Along with the Madhya Pradesh Board 10th 12th result 2022, the board is also expected to release the statistics. Last year, amid COVID-19, the MP Board result was declared based on an alternative way of evaluation. The board exams were cancelled due to COVID-19. MPBSE reported 100% pass percentage in both class 10th and 12th. In 2020, MP class 10th result, 8,93,336 students appeared on the exam and the pass percentage was recorded at 62.84% whereas in class 12th, 68.81% of students passed in the exam.

MP Board Class 10 Statistics

Years Total Students Overall Pass % Boys Pass % Girls Pass % 2021 914079 100 100 100 2020 893336 62.84 60.09 65.87 2019 732319 61 59 63.69 2018 819929 66.54 64.09 69.34 2017 1019224 52.11 51 51.02 2016 1124000 53.87 56.33 51.78 2015 1124592 49.79 47.56 48 2014 1065026 47.74 47.89 47.85

MP Board Class 12 Statistics

Years Total Students Overall Pass % Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % 2020 6,60,574 68.81 73.4 64.66 2019 7,50,000 72.37 76.31 68.94 2018 7,65,358 68 72.33 64.39 2017 7,13,262 70.11 69.47 70.07 2016 7,70,884 69.33 73.78 65.81 2015 7,24,592 65.94 69.42 63.3 2014 7,01,026 65.88 63.31 69.5

