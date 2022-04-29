MP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 Declared: Check Toppers List, Pass Percentage Here, Result Checking Link Available Here

MP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 OUT: As per the recent updates, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the MP board 10th 12th result 2022 today. Students can check the MPBSE result in online mode now. The board has released the MP 10th and 12th result 2022 at the official website - mpbse.nic.in. Students will have to use their login credentials to check their result. Also, the direct link to check the MPBSE result 2022 will be activated on this page too.
As per the data released, this time Nancy Dubey tops MP 10th Result. In class 10th 348219 students have passed with first division. Also, this year the pass percentage in MP Board class 10th has been recorded 59.54% . In class 12th, 151204 boys got first division whereas 174368 girls secured first division.
This year, the MP Board 10th exam was conducted from 17th February to 12th March 2022 while the 12th board exam was held from 18th February to 10th March 2022. As per media reports, around 18 lakh students in the state appeared for MPBSE class 10 12th board exams this year.
Check MP Board 10th Result 2022 Here
Check MP Board 12th Result 2022 Here
MP Board Class 10th Result 2022 Statistics
|
MPBSE 10th Result 2022 - Statistical Highlights
|
Total Registered
|
951485
|
Total Absent
|
19625
|
Total Appeared
|
931860
|
Total Passed
|
554558
|
Passed with 1st Division
|
348219
|
Passed with 2nd Division
|
202940
|
Passed with 3rd Division
|
3399
|
Pass Division Students
|
0
|
Passed with Supplementary Result
|
89176
|
Failed
|
287642
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
59.54%
MP Board Class 10th Result 2022 Statistics Highlights
|Particulars
|
BOYS
|
GIRLS
|
TOTAL
|
REGISTERED
|
498425
|
453060
|
951485
|
ABSENT
|
12639
|
6986
|
19625
|
APPEARED
|
485786
|
446074
|
931860
|
CANCELLED
|
98
|
26
|
124
|
WITHHELD
|
207
|
150
|
357
|
DECLARED
|
485481
|
445898
|
931379
|
TOTAL PASS
|
275975
|
278583
|
554558
|
I - DIVISION
|
161159
|
187060
|
348219
|
II - DIVISION
|
112490
|
90450
|
202940
|
III - DIVISION
|
2326
|
1073
|
3399
|
PASS DIVISION
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
PASS %
|
57.
|
62.
|
60.
|
SUPPLEMENTARY
|
46298
|
42881
|
89179
|
FAILED
|
163208
|
124434
|
287642
MP Board Class 12th Result 2022 Statistics Highlights
|
MP Board 12th Result 2022 - Statistical Highlights
|Particulars
|
BOYS
|
GIRLS
|
TOTAL
|
REGISTERED
|
325349
|
309001
|
634350
|
ABSENT
|
3085
|
1884
|
4969
|
APPEARED
|
322264
|
307117
|
629381
|
CANCELLED
|
475
|
210
|
685
|
WITHHELD
|
175
|
77
|
252
|
DECLARED
|
321614
|
306830
|
628444
|
I - DIVISION
|
151204
|
174368
|
325572
|
II - DIVISION
|
73344
|
57608
|
130952
|
III - DIVISION
|
417
|
125
|
542
|
PASS DIVISION
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
PASS %
|
70.
|
76.
|
73.
|
SUPPLEMENTAR)
|
44285
|
39664
|
83949
|
FAILED
|
52364
|
35065
|
87429
|
TOTAL PASS
|
224965
|
232101
|
457066
MP Board 10th 12th Toppers List 2022
Along with the announcement of the MPBSE 10th and 12th result 2022, the authorities has also released the list of toppers. The list of toppers has been announced stream-wise and district wise and overall. Last year as the board exams were not held, the board did not release the list of toppers. However, this year it is expected that along with the result, the toppers list will also be released.
MP Board 10th Topper’s List
|
Rank
|
Name of the Student
|
Marks
|
1
|
Nancy Dubey
|
496
|
1
|
Suchita Pandey
|
496
|
2
|
Aayush Mishra
|
495
|
2
|
Parth Narayan
|
495
|
3
|
Devyansh Mishra
|
494
MP Board 12th Topper’s List
|
Rank
|
Name of the Student
|
Stream
|
1
|
Eshita Dubey
|
Arts
|
2
|
Roshita Singh
|
Arts
|
2
|
Anuj Dixit
|
Arts
|
3
|
Sajal Singh
|
Arts
|
1
|
Pragati Mittal
|
Science with Maths
|
2
|
Lakshdeep Dhakad
|
Science with Maths
|
3
|
Aayush Tiwari
|
Science with Maths
|
1
|
Khushboo Shivhare
|
Commerce
|
1
|
Harshita Pandey
|
Commerce
Last Year's MP Board 10th 12th Result Statistics
Along with the Madhya Pradesh Board 10th 12th result 2022, the board is also expected to release the statistics. Last year, amid COVID-19, the MP Board result was declared based on an alternative way of evaluation. The board exams were cancelled due to COVID-19. MPBSE reported 100% pass percentage in both class 10th and 12th. In 2020, MP class 10th result, 8,93,336 students appeared on the exam and the pass percentage was recorded at 62.84% whereas in class 12th, 68.81% of students passed in the exam.
MP Board Class 10 Statistics
|
Years
|
Total Students
|
Overall Pass %
|
Boys Pass %
|
Girls Pass %
|
2021
|
914079
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
2020
|
893336
|
62.84
|
60.09
|
65.87
|
2019
|
732319
|
61
|
59
|
63.69
|
2018
|
819929
|
66.54
|
64.09
|
69.34
|
2017
|
1019224
|
52.11
|
51
|
51.02
|
2016
|
1124000
|
53.87
|
56.33
|
51.78
|
2015
|
1124592
|
49.79
|
47.56
|
48
|
2014
|
1065026
|
47.74
|
47.89
|
47.85
MP Board Class 12 Statistics
|
Years
|
Total Students
|
Overall Pass %
|
Girls’ Pass %
|
Boys’ Pass %
|
2020
|
6,60,574
|
68.81
|
73.4
|
64.66
|
2019
|
7,50,000
|
72.37
|
76.31
|
68.94
|
2018
|
7,65,358
|
68
|
72.33
|
64.39
|
2017
|
7,13,262
|
70.11
|
69.47
|
70.07
|
2016
|
7,70,884
|
69.33
|
73.78
|
65.81
|
2015
|
7,24,592
|
65.94
|
69.42
|
63.3
|
2014
|
7,01,026
|
65.88
|
63.31
|
69.5
