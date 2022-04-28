MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: MPBSE Result To Be Out Today at mpresults.nic.in

29 Apr 08:54 AM Where to check MP Board Results 2022 Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the MP Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 on the official website mpbse.nic.in. Simultaneously students can also check their MPBSE Results 2022 on the website link - mpresults.nic.in. Candidates will also be able to check the MP Board 10th and 12th Results through a direct link which will be provided here.

29 Apr 08:44 AM MPBSE Results 2022: Know Minimum Marks As per the marking scheme provided by the board for the MP Board 10th and 12th exams, students are required to secure a minimum of 33% in the examinations in order to be considered as qualified in the exams. To secure first division however, students need 60% marks while to secure Second and Third division students require 45% and 33% respectively.



29 Apr 08:34 AM Results to be available on MP Board Mobile App As per reports, along with the MPBSE class 10 and 12 Result link on the official website candidates who have appeared for the exams will also be able to check their results through the MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App which will be available on the Google Play Store. Students awaiting the results can also check the same through the mobile app.

29 Apr 08:26 AM MP Board Results 2022 to be announced at 1 PM According to details provided by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, the Results of the class 10 and 12 Board exams conducted in February-March 2022 will be announced by the officials at 1 PM today. The board authorities will be announcing the results in an official press conference after which result link will be acivated on the official website.

28 Apr 05:47 PM MP Board Class 10th 12th Merit list to be Released Unlike last year, this time the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will also release the MP Board class 10th and 12th merit list for the students. The MP Board will release a state-level combined merit list as well district-wise merit list for MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022.

28 Apr 04:42 PM MP Board Result 2022 Website The officials have updated the MP Board result website for tomorrow. Students will be able to check their MPBSE 10th and 12th result by clicking on the result link. The official website looks like this -

28 Apr 03:43 PM Credentials Required To Check MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022 To check the MPBSE class 10th and 12th result 2022, students will have to use their roll number and date of birth in the result login window. The direct link to check the result will be available soon after the result is announced.

28 Apr 03:20 PM MP Board Toppers List To Be Released Due to COVID-19 for the last two years, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education was not able to conduct the examination. Due to this, the list of toppers was also not being released. However, this year with offline exam, it is expected that the board is preparing to release the list of 10th and 12th toppers. As of now no official announcement has been made by the board.

28 Apr 02:58 PM MP Board Class 10th and 12th Result To Be Announced on Same Day Both MP Board 10th 12th results will be released on the same day, as is the norm. Earlier an official has informed that "2021 was different but the board is expected to release Class 10, 12 result on the same date." Earlier as well the MP 10th 12th results are released on the same day, barring 2021, when the board examinations were cancelled due to the second wave of COVID.



28 Apr 01:53 PM MP Board Result 2022 Statistics Last year, amid COVID-19, the MP Board result was declared based on an alternative way of evaluation. The board exams were cancelled due to COVID-19. MPBSE reported 100% pass percentage in both class 10th and 12th. In 2020, MP class 10th result, 8,93,336 students appeared on the exam and the pass percentage was recorded at 62.84% whereas in class 12th, 68.81% of students passed in the exam.



28 Apr 01:33 PM 18 lakh Students appeared for MP Board Class 10, 12 Exams This year around 18 lakh students have appeared for MPBSE Class 10, 12 board exams in the state. The MP Board Class 10, 12 exams were conducted from 28th February to 20th March 2022. The evaluation process has been completed and the result will be announced tomorrow.

28 Apr 01:15 PM MP Board Class 10th and 12th Result Online Apart from the official website, the MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 can be downloaded from MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App. These mobile apps are available on Google Play. Students can download these apps to check their respective results.

28 Apr 12:45 PM MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Likely to Be Announced By Education Minister As per media reports, it is expected that Madhya Pradesh's School Education and Minister of State for General administration Inder Singh Parmar might announce the MP Board class 10 and 12 board exam results 2022 via press conference. After the announcement, the board will upload the result on the official website.

28 Apr 12:19 PM How to check MPBSE Result 2022 for class 10th and 12th? Students will be able to check the MP Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 by using the login credentials in the result link provided. Go through the steps provided below to check the MP Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 - Step 1 - Go to the official website of MPBSE.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the MP Board 10th/ 12th result link provided.

Step 3 - A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4 - Enter the required login credentials.

Step 5 - The MP Board result will appear on the screen. Also Read: MP Board Result 2022: When, Where and How to Check MPBSE 10th 12th Results

28 Apr 11:59 AM When to check the MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022? The MPBSE has released the date and time for the announcement of MP Board class 10th and 12th result 2022. As per the released time, the Madhya Pradesh Board result 2022 will be announced at 1 pm. Students will be able to check the result soon after that on the official websites. Also Read: MP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 Date and Time: MPBSE Results to be Declared on 29th April, Get Details Here

28 Apr 11:40 AM List of Websites to Check MPBSE Result 2022 for class 11th and 12th Along with the MP board result date and time, the authorities have also released a list of websites where the MP Board results will be uploaded. Students can check the list of official websites to download MP board 10th and 12th results here - mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. Once the results are released, candidates from MPBSE Class 10, 12 can check these official websites to view and download their mark sheets.

28 Apr 11:20 AM Revised Marking Scheme for MP Board Result 2022 This year, the MP Board has revised the marking scheme for class 10th and 12th board exams. As per the revised marking scheme, the board has allotted 80 marks for the theoretical subjects and the remaining 20 marks are for practical and project work. For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals.