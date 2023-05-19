MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: MPBSE Results to be declared soon, Check Latest News

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to rlease the MPBSE result 2023 on May 19 (today) . MP 10th result 2023 and MP 12th result 2023 link to be published on the official website mpresults.nic.in. Candidates can check MPBSE 10th 12th results from the official website by entering their roll and application numbers to view their MPBSE results.

MP board 10th exams were held from March 1, 2023 to March 27, 2023, and MP Board 12th exams were held from March 2, 2023 to April 13, 2023. The MP Board has announced the MP class 5th and class 8th results on May 15, 2023, at 12:30 PM. The link is available on MP Board website mpbse.nic.in.

Apart from the official website, the MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 can be downloaded from MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App. These mobile apps are available on the Google Play. Students can download these apps to check their respective results.