MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: MPBSE Results to be declared soon, Check Latest News

 

Updated: 19 May, 2023 01:04 PM IST
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates 

MP Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Latest News from MPBSE
MPBSE Result 2023: What, When, Where and How
MPBSE Result 10, 12 Results 2023: Toppers, Pass Percent

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to rlease the MPBSE result 2023 on May 19 (today) . MP 10th result 2023 and MP 12th result 2023 link to be published on the official website mpresults.nic.in. Candidates can check MPBSE 10th 12th results from the official website by entering their roll and application numbers to view their MPBSE results. 

MP board 10th exams were held from March 1, 2023 to March 27, 2023, and MP Board 12th exams were held from March 2, 2023 to April 13, 2023. The MP Board has announced the MP class 5th and class 8th results on May 15, 2023, at 12:30 PM. The link is available on MP Board website mpbse.nic.in.

Apart from the official website, the MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 can be downloaded from MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App. These mobile apps are available on the Google Play. Students can download these apps to check their respective results.


  • 19 May, 2023 01:04 PM IST

    MP Board Results 2023: What was the Class 12 pass percentage in 2022

    In MP Board Class 12th the overall pass per cent was 72.72 in the regular category while 32.90 per cent of private candidates passed. The pass percentage of regular students is 69.94 and that of regular girls is 75.64.

  • 19 May, 2023 12:28 PM IST

    MP Board Result 2023 Class 12th Statistics: Overall Pass and Boys vs Girls Pass Percentage

    MP Board Result 2023 Class12th Statistics of previous 8 years are mentioned below. 

    Year Number of students appeared Boys’ Pass % Girls’ Pass % Overall Pass %
    2022 9,31,860 56.84 62.47 59.54
    2021 9,14,079 100 100 100
    2020 8,93,336 60.09 66 62.84
    2019 7,32,319 59.15 63.69 61.32
    2018 8,19,929 64.09 69.34 66.54
    2017 10,19,224 50.71 51.02 52.11
    2016 11,24,000 56.33 51.78 53.87
    2015 11,24,592 47.56 48 49.79

  • 19 May, 2023 12:10 PM IST

    MP Board Result 2023 (10th

  • 19 May, 2023 11:48 AM IST

    When will the MP board 10th, and 12th result 2023 check links to be activated?

    As soon as the Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh announces the MP Board results, the mp board 12th result 2023 check link will be activated on the official website of the board at www.mpbse.nic.in 2023 | www.mpresults.nic.in | mpbse.mponline.gov.in/MPBSE/MPBSE 

  • 19 May, 2023 11:38 AM IST

    What is the passing score for the MP Board 2023 exams?

    To pass the MP Board 10th/12th exam, students must score at least 33 per cent in each and overall subjects.

  • 19 May, 2023 11:32 AM IST

    Details in MP Board Result 2023 10th

    The MP Board 2023 result contains information about the students and their results details. Following deatils are available in MP Board 2023 scorecard.

    Division Candidate's Name
    Application Number
    School name Subject name Roll number
    Parents name Subject wise marks Subject code
    Grades Total marks Result status

  • 19 May, 2023 11:12 AM IST

    MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Credentials required to check result

    To check MPBSE result 2023 candidates need to enter their mp board 2023 roll and application number to check Matric and High school result.

  • 19 May, 2023 11:03 AM IST

    MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Minister Inder Singh Parmar may announce the result

    Madhya Pradesh's School Education and Minister of State for General Administration Inder Singh Parmar may announce the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results 2023 (based on last year's reference).

  • 19 May, 2023 10:59 AM IST

    MP Board MPBSE 10th 12th Result 2023: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं व 12वीं पासिंग मार्क्

    एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं व 12वीं परीक्षा में इस साल 18 लाख से अधिक स्टूडेंट्स ने भाग लिया है. ध्यान रहे कि इस परीक्षा में पास होने के लिए सभी विषयों में कम से कम 33 प्रतिशत अंक प्राप्त करना जरूरी है. हालांकि, दो से अधिक विषयों में इससे कम नंबर मिलने पर कंपार्टमेंट परीक्षा में बैठने का मौका मिलेगा.

  • 19 May, 2023 10:37 AM IST

    कब आएगा MP बोर्ड 10वीं-12वीं का रिजल्ट

    मध्य प्रदेश बोर्ड (MPBSE) की तरफ से 10वीं-12वीं के रिजल्ट को लेकर तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गईं हैं। उम्मीद जताई जा रहा है कि बोर्ड की तरफ से 10वीं-12वीं का रिजल्ट ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट mpbse.nic.in पर जारी कर दिया जाएगा

  • 19 May, 2023 10:33 AM IST

    MPBSE Result 2023: Details required to check MP Board 10th 12th results

    To check and download MPBSE Results 2023 for Class 10th and 12th candidates have to enter their roll number and application number. The direct link to the result will be available here soon as it is announced.

  • 19 May, 2023 10:22 AM IST

    MPBSE Class 10th 12th Result 2023: What is the meaning of abbreviations used in MP Board High School and High

    Candidates need to understand abbreviations (short form) used in the MP Board Class 10th 12th Result. Check the meaning of the short form used in the MPBSE Board Class 10th Marksheet. 

    F = Fail 

    C = Compartmental 

    B = Betterment 

    U/R = Under Regulation 

    ABS = Absent 

    INT = Internal 

    PRAC = Practical


  • 19 May, 2023 10:19 AM IST

    How to Check MP Board Result 2023 (10th -12th)

    Below are the steps to check MP Board 10th 12th Result 2023. 

    Check the MPBSE results for classes 10 and 12 by following the below steps.

    Go to the official website of MPBSE |  mpresults.nic.in | www.mpbse.nic.in 2023 | mpbse.mponline.gov.in/MPBSE/MPBSE

    Click on the Madhya Pradesh Board result 2023 10th and 12th

    Enter roll numbers and application numbers 

    Click on the submit button to get result 

    MP Board result 2023 will appear on the screen


  • 19 May, 2023 10:18 AM IST

    MP Board Result 2023 10th Class Via SMS: How to MPBSE Result without Internet

    MP Board 10th 12th result 2023 vis SMS through roll number without using the internet. To check MPBSE  result through SMS follow the steps below. 

    • Type the following message: MPBSE10(space)roll number.

    • Now, send it to 56263

    • Now send this message to 56263

    • MPBSE 10th 12th result 2023 will be sent as an SMS to your mobile phone

  • 19 May, 2023 09:46 AM IST

    MP Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Expected Today (May 19, 2023)

    MPBSE 10th 12th result may be announced today - May 19. Yesterday, an official from the Madhya Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Mandal said that the board is all set to release the result of 10th, and 12th class 2023 MP Board. However, the prior information will be communicated by Board officials through a press release. The students must note that the board will announce an exact mpbse nic in 2023 10th, and 12th result date and time first and then release the result.

  • 19 May, 2023 09:46 AM IST

    MP Board 10th, 12th result 2023:Official websites to check results

    The official websites to check MP Board results 2023 class 10 and 12 are mentioned below.

    www.mpbse.nic.in

    www.mpresults.nic.in

    mpbse.mponline.gov.in/MPBSE/MPBSE

     


  • 19 May, 2023 09:42 AM IST

    MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2023: Mobile App to check

    Apart from the official website, the MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2023 can be downloaded from MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App. The mobile apps can be downloaded from the Google Play. Students can download these apps to check their respective results. The mobile app is available for Android phones only.


