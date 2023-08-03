MP Board Supplementary Result 2023 likely by this week, download MPBSE marksheet online at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Supplementary Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the supplementary exam result for classes 10th and 12th by this week. However, an official confirmation is still awaited regarding the MP Board supplementary result 2023 announcement date.

The links to download supplementary mark sheets will be activated on the board websites: mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. Students can check their supply result of MP Board High School and Higher Secondary by using their login credentials. The board conducted class 10 and 12 supplementary exams from July 17 to 27, 2023.

MPBSE Supplementary Result 2023 Date

As of now, the officials have not announced any date for the release of MP Board supplementary result for classes 10th and 12th. Till then, students can check the expected date provided in the table below:

Events Dates MP Board supplementary result August 2023 MPBSE supplementary exam July 17 to 27, 2023

Where to check MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023?

Those who appeared for the class 10th and 12th exam can check their MP Board supplementary result at the official websites. Check below the list of websites on which students can download their MPBSE marksheet:

mpbse.nic.in mpresults.nic.in mpbse.mponline.gov.in mpbse.nic.in

How To Check MP Board Supplementary Result 2023 for Classes 10th and 12th by using roll number?

Students can check supplementary class 10th and 12th results on the official website. Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the MP supplementary 10th, 12th result by using roll number:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mpbse.nic.in, mponline and mpresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll and find MP Board supplementary result links for classes 10, 12

Step 3: Click on the link, a login page will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: In the login window, enter roll number and application number

Step 5: Submit it and the MP board supplementary result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout of online supplementary result marksheet for future references

MP Board Supplementary Result Grading System

Students can check below the MPBSE supplementary exam grading system:

Marks Grades Grade Point 91-100 A1 10 81-90 A2 9 71-80 B1 8 61-70 B2 7 51-60 C1 6 41-50 C2 5 33-40 D 4

