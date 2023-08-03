  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MP Board Supplementary Result 2023 likely by this week, download MPBSE marksheet online at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Supplementary Result 2023 likely by this week, download MPBSE marksheet online at mpbse.nic.in

MP 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2023: Students who appeared for the supply exam can check their class 10th and 12th result at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. They need to use their roll numbers to download their MPBSE supplementary result 2023. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 3, 2023 18:44 IST
MP Board Supplementary Result 2023
MP Board Supplementary Result 2023

MP Board Supplementary Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the supplementary exam result for classes 10th and 12th by this week. However, an official confirmation is still awaited regarding the MP Board supplementary result 2023 announcement date. 

The links to download supplementary mark sheets will be activated on the board websites: mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. Students can check their supply result of MP Board High School and Higher Secondary by using their login credentials. The board conducted class 10 and 12 supplementary exams from July 17 to 27, 2023.

MPBSE Supplementary Result 2023 Date 

As of now, the officials have not announced any date for the release of MP Board supplementary result for classes 10th and 12th. Till then, students can check the expected date provided in the table below: 

Events 

Dates 

MP Board supplementary result

August 2023

MPBSE supplementary exam 

July 17 to 27, 2023

Where to check MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023? 

Those who appeared for the class 10th and 12th exam can check their MP Board supplementary result at the official websites. Check below the list of websites on which students can download their MPBSE marksheet:

mpbse.nic.in

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

mpbse.nic.in

How To Check MP Board Supplementary Result 2023 for Classes 10th and 12th by using roll number? 

Students can check supplementary class 10th and 12th results on the official website. Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the MP supplementary 10th, 12th result by using roll number: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: mpbse.nic.in, mponline and mpresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll and find MP Board supplementary result links for classes 10, 12

Step 3: Click on the link, a login page will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: In the login window, enter roll number and application number

Step 5: Submit it and the MP board supplementary result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout of online supplementary result marksheet for future references 

MP Board Supplementary Result Grading System 

Students can check below the MPBSE supplementary exam grading system: 

Marks 

Grades

Grade Point 

91-100 

A1

10 

81-90 

A2

9

71-80  

B1

8

61-70  

B2

7

51-60  

C1

6

41-50  

C2

5

33-40  

D

4

Also Read: MPBSE Timetable 2024 Released, Exams From Feb 5, Check Class 10, 12 Datesheet Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023