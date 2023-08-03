MPBSE Timetable 2024 Released, Exams From Feb 5, Check Class 10, 12 Datesheet Here

MPBSE 10th 12th Timetable 2024: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the timetable for the class 10 and 12 board exams 2024. According to the schedule released, the Madhya Pradesh board will begin the MPBSE 10th and 12th exams on February 5 and 6, 2024. Candidates appearing for the board exams in 2024 can check the complete schedule here.

According to reports, the decision to conduct the exams in February 2024 has been taken considering the upcoming assembly elections in November-Decmber 2023 and the Lok Sabha elections slated for April-May 2024.

According to the timetable available, the exams will be conducted in a single session from 9 am to 12 noon. The MP board 10th exams will be conducted from February 5 to 28, 2024, while the class 12 exams will be conducted from February 6 to March 5, 2024.

MP Board 2024 Exam Schedule

MP Board has announced the 10th and 12th exam schedules for 2024. Candidates appearing for the 2024 board exams can check the complete schedule of the exam here.

MP Board 10th Timetable 2024

Date Subject February 5, 2024 Hindi February 7, 2024 Urdu February 9, 2024 Sanskrit February 13, 2024 Mathematics February 15, 2024 Marathi Gujarati Punjabi Sindhi February 19, 2024 English February 22, 2024 Science February 26, 2024 Social Science February 28, 2024 NSQF

MP Board 12th Timetable 2024

Date Subject February 6, 2024 Hindi February 8, 2024 English February 10, 2024 Drawing and Design February 12, 2024 Physics Economics Animal Hus. Milk trade, Poultry Farming & Fishery Element of Science History of Indian Art February 13, 2024 Psychology February 15, 2024 Biotechnology February 16, 2024 Biology February 17, 2024 Informatic Practices February 20, 2024 Sanskrit February 21, 2024 Chemistry History Business Studies Ele. of Science & Maths Useful for Agriculture Drawing & Painting Home Management, Nutrition & Textile February 23, 2024 Sociology February 27, 2024 Mathematics February 28, 2024 NSQF Physical Education February 29, 2024 Political Science March 2, 2024 Geography Crop. Production & Horticulture Still Life & Design Anotomy Physiology & Health March 4, 2024 Agriculture Book-Keeping & Accountancy March 5, 2024 Urdu Marathi

