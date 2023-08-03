MPBSE Timetable 2024 Released, Exams From Feb 5, Check Class 10, 12 Datesheet Here

MPBSE 10th 12th Timetable 2024: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the timetable for the class 10 and 12 board exams 2024. According to the schedule released, the Madhya Pradesh board will begin the MPBSE 10th and 12th exams on February 5 and 6, 2024. Candidates appearing for the board exams in 2024 can check the complete schedule here.
According to reports, the decision to conduct the exams in February 2024 has been taken considering the upcoming assembly elections in November-Decmber 2023 and the Lok Sabha elections slated for April-May 2024.
According to the timetable available, the exams will be conducted in a single session from 9 am to 12 noon. The MP board 10th exams will be conducted from February 5 to 28, 2024, while the class 12 exams will be conducted from February 6 to March 5, 2024.
MP Board 2024 Exam Schedule
MP Board 10th Timetable 2024
|
Date
|
Subject
|
February 5, 2024
|
Hindi
|
February 7, 2024
|
Urdu
|
February 9, 2024
|
Sanskrit
|
February 13, 2024
|
Mathematics
|
February 15, 2024
|
Marathi
Gujarati
Punjabi
Sindhi
|
February 19, 2024
|
English
|
February 22, 2024
|
Science
|
February 26, 2024
|
Social Science
|
February 28, 2024
|
NSQF
MP Board 12th Timetable 2024
|
Date
|
Subject
|
February 6, 2024
|
Hindi
|
February 8, 2024
|
English
|
February 10, 2024
|
Drawing and Design
|
February 12, 2024
|
Physics
Economics
Animal Hus. Milk trade, Poultry Farming & Fishery
Element of Science
History of Indian Art
|
February 13, 2024
|
Psychology
|
February 15, 2024
|
Biotechnology
|
February 16, 2024
|
Biology
|
February 17, 2024
|
Informatic Practices
|
February 20, 2024
|
Sanskrit
|
February 21, 2024
|
Chemistry
History
Business Studies
Ele. of Science & Maths Useful for Agriculture
Drawing & Painting
Home Management, Nutrition & Textile
|
February 23, 2024
|
Sociology
|
February 27, 2024
|
Mathematics
|
February 28, 2024
|
NSQF
Physical Education
|
February 29, 2024
|
Political Science
|
March 2, 2024
|
Geography
Crop. Production & Horticulture
Still Life & Design
Anotomy Physiology & Health
|
March 4, 2024
|
Agriculture
Book-Keeping & Accountancy
|
March 5, 2024
|
Urdu
Marathi
