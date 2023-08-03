  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MPBSE Timetable 2024 Released, Exams From Feb 5, Check Class 10, 12 Datesheet Here

MPBSE Timetable 2024 Released, Exams From Feb 5, Check Class 10, 12 Datesheet Here

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced the MPBSE 10th and 12th datesheet 2024. Candidates appearing for the board exams can check the exam timetable here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 3, 2023 11:27 IST
MP Board Timetable 2024 Released Exams from February 5
MP Board Timetable 2024 Released Exams from February 5

MPBSE 10th 12th Timetable 2024: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the timetable for the class 10 and 12 board exams 2024. According to the schedule released, the Madhya Pradesh board will begin the MPBSE 10th and 12th exams on February 5 and 6, 2024. Candidates appearing for the board exams in 2024 can check the complete schedule here.

According to reports, the decision to conduct the exams in February 2024 has been taken considering the upcoming assembly elections in November-Decmber 2023 and the Lok Sabha elections slated for April-May 2024.

According to the timetable available, the exams will be conducted in a single session from 9 am to 12 noon. The MP board 10th exams will be conducted from February 5 to 28, 2024, while the class 12 exams will be conducted from February 6 to March 5, 2024.

MP Board 2024 Exam Schedule

MP Board has announced the 10th and 12th exam schedules for 2024. Candidates appearing for the 2024 board exams can check the complete schedule of the exam here. 

MP Board 10th Timetable 2024

Date

Subject

February 5, 2024

Hindi

February 7, 2024

Urdu

February 9, 2024

Sanskrit

February 13, 2024

Mathematics

February 15, 2024

Marathi

Gujarati

Punjabi

Sindhi

February 19, 2024

English

February 22, 2024

Science

February 26, 2024

Social Science

February 28, 2024

NSQF

MP Board 12th Timetable 2024

Date 

Subject

February 6, 2024

Hindi

February 8, 2024

English

February 10, 2024

Drawing and Design

February 12, 2024

Physics

Economics

Animal Hus. Milk trade, Poultry Farming & Fishery

Element of Science

History of Indian Art

February 13, 2024

Psychology

February 15, 2024

Biotechnology

February 16, 2024

Biology

February 17, 2024

Informatic Practices

February 20, 2024

Sanskrit

February 21, 2024

Chemistry

History

Business Studies

Ele. of Science & Maths Useful for Agriculture

Drawing & Painting

Home Management, Nutrition & Textile

February 23, 2024

Sociology

February 27, 2024

Mathematics

February 28, 2024

NSQF

Physical Education

February 29, 2024

Political Science

March 2, 2024

Geography

Crop. Production & Horticulture

Still Life & Design

Anotomy Physiology & Health

March 4, 2024

Agriculture

Book-Keeping & Accountancy

March 5, 2024

Urdu

Marathi

Also Read: DHSE Kerala Plus One Revaluation Result 2023 Out, Get Direct Link Here To Download PDF
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023