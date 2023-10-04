MP NEET PG 2023 Mop-Up Merit List Released; Download Revised PDF Here

  1. Home
MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: DME MP has released the mop-up round merit list for MP NEET PG counselling. Candidates can download their merit list pdf online at dme.mponline.gov.in. Get direct link to download here

Updated: Oct 4, 2023 22:20 IST
MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has released the revised merit list for mop-up round counselling. Candidates can download the pdf online at the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in. The revised merit list of 4,631 state-registered candidates after fresh registration for MP combined NEET PG counselling for MD, MS course have been released.

Also, the candidates who are eligible under the inservice category have been changed from open category. Such applicants will have to download the updated registration slip from the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in. As per the schedule, the MP NEET PG mop-up round allotment results will be released on October 6, 2023 now. 

Revised MP NEET PG 2023 Mop-Up Merit List - Direct Link (Available Now) 

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop Up Round Revised Dates 

The DME MP NEET PG mop-up round counselling dates were once again revised on October 2, 2023. Go through the table to know the dates: 

Events 

Dates

Last date for MP NEET PG choice filling

October 3, 2023 till midnight

MP NEET PG Mop-up round seat allotment result

October 6, 2023

Reporting to the allotted college

October 7 to 10, 2023 till 6 PM

How to check the MP NEET PG Mop Up Round Merit List PDF 2023? 

Candidates registered for MP NEET Mop up round can check the merit list pdf by following the steps provided below: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on state merit, on the homepage 

Step 3: Click link - revised merit list of MP state registered candidates after fresh registration for MP state combined NEET PG counselling (MD/MS course)

Step 4: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference

MP NEET PG Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result 2023

Candidates who opted for upgradation and failed to submit fresh choices before the deadline will not be considered for the MP NEET PG seat allotment. The decision to revise the allotment schedule and open the choice filling option once again was taken after the NEET PG cut-off 2023 was reduced to zero for this year.  As per the schedule, the MP NEET PG mop-up round allotment results 2023 will be declared on October 6. 

