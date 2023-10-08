MP NEET PG Mop up Round Counselling 2023 Schedule Revised, Check Dates Here

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has released the revised schedule for the MP NEET PG mop up round counselling 2023 in online mode. Candidates who have participated in the counselling rounds can check and download the revised schedule from the official website - dme.mponline.in.

As per the revised schedule, the counselling committee will release the revised vacancy chart for mop up round on October 8, 2023. The fresh choice filling and choice locking for the mop up round will be made available on October 9, 2023, (12 am-midnight). The mop-up round allotment result will be released on October 11, 2023. The shortlisted candidates need to report to the allotted colleges in person for document verification and admission process between October 12 and 16, 2023 (till 6 pm).

MP NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Counselling Revised Schedule - Direct Link (Click Here)

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop up Round Revised Schedule

Medical aspirants can check the dates related to the Madhya Pradesh NEET PG 2023 mop up round schedule in the table below:

Events Dates Publication of revised vacancy chart for mop up round October 8, 2023 Fresh choice filling/locking for mop up round October 9, 2023 (12 am midnight) Announcement of mop up round allotment result October 11, 2023 Reporting at allotted college in person for documents verification and admission October 12 to 16, 2023 (6 pm)

How to download MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round revised schedule online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the Madhya Pradesh NEET PG mop up round counselling 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - dme.mponline.in

Step 2: Now, click on direct link to download the counselling schedule available on the homepage

Step 3: The MP NEET PG mop up round revised schedule pdf will be displayed in the new window

Step 4: Go through the details and download the pdf for future use

