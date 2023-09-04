MP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Mop Up Round Registration Ends Today; Apply at dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Government of Madhya Pradesh, Department of Medical Education (DME) will close the registration window for the NEET UG 2023 mop-up round today: September 4, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.

According to the MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 schedule, the merit list is going to be published tomorrow: September 5, 2023. Candidates will be able to fill in college and course preferences from September 6, 2023. It must be noted that the deadline to fill and lock choices until September The last date to fill and lock choices is September 10, 2023.

MP NEET UG 2023 Mop Up Round-Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply is provided below:

MP NEET Counselling 2023 Registration Click Here

MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Mop-up Round Schedule

Check out the mandatory dates below:

Particulars Dates Last date to apply August 29 to 4, 2023, till 11:59 pm Publication of revised state merit list of registered candidates and eligible candidates list September 5, 2023 Choice-filling and choice-locking September 6 to 10, 2023 till 11:59 pm Mop up round seat allotment result September 13, 2023 Physical reporting at allotted medical or dental college (document verification) September 14 to 20, 2023 ( 5 pm )

How to Apply MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Mop Up Round?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration tab available

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload documents and pay the required fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Documents Required for MP NEET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

NEET 2023 admit card

NEET scorecard

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

Domicile certificate

Income certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Class certificate (PH/FF/SN)

Affidavit of not being the domicile of stated other than MP

Also Read: AP NEET PG Revised Seat Allotment Result 2023 Out For Round 1, Get PDF Here