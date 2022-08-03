MPBSE Supplementary Result 2022 To Be Declared Soon, Check MP 10th 12th Results at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

MPBSE Supplementary Results 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will be releasing the MP Board 10th 12th Supplementary result soon in online mode. As per media reports, the MPBSE Supplementary result might be announced by this week, however, the official confirmation is still awaited. Students will be able to check their MPBSE Supplementary results for class 10th and 12th on the official website - mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Once declared, students will have to use their login credentials to check the MP 10th 12th Supplementary results 2022. Earlier, media reports stated that the MPBSE results will be released along with the MP Board Ruk Jana Nahin (RJN) results. However, the results are not yet announced. MP Board conducted the supplementary exam or Purak Pariksha from 21st to 30th June 2022.

MPBSE Supplementary Results 2022 Date

As per the updates, the students who had failed in one or two subjects and were placed in the compartment appeared for the supplementary examinations. It is expected that the MP 10th 12th supplementary results might be released by 6th August 2022. However, no updates have been released by the officials as of now. The results for the same will be released online mode on the official website. This year 287642 students failed in class 10th whereas 87429 failed in the MP Board class 12th exam 2022.

How To Check MPBSE Supplementary Results 2022?

To check MP Board Supplementary results 2022, students will have to visit the official website - mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in. On the homepage, they need to click on MPBSE supplementary result for class 10th or 12th in online mode. A new login window will appear on the screen. Now, enter the login credentials - roll number and date of birth. The MP Board 10th 12th supplementary result will appear on the screen.

Download the same and save it for future reference. Earlier, the results for MP class 5th, 8th, 10th and 12th for both MPSOS and MP RJN (10th and 12th) were declared in the last week of July. Apart from that, the registration for December examinations is also now available on the MPSOS website.

MPBSE Results 2022 for Class 10th 12th

In April, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the MP Board Class 10th and 12th results via press conference. Nancy Dubey and Suchita Pandey have emerged as the toppers in MP Board 10th Result 2022. Whereas Pragati Mittal has emerged as the MPBSE Class 12th 2022 topper with 494 marks out of 500.

