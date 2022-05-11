MPSOS Result 2022 Declared for School Of Excellence And School Of Model Entrance Exam at mpsos.nic.in

MPSOS Result 2022 Declared: As per the latest update, MPSOS Result 2022 has been announced for the MP Board School Of Excellence And School Of Model Entrance Exam. Media reports have confirmed that the Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has declared the MP Board Result for the state-level entrance exam for admission to the School of Excellence and School of Model Learning. The MPSOS Entrance Exam Results were declared on 10th May 2022 and were made available to the candidates online via the official website mpsos.nic.in. Alternatively, the MPSOS School of Excellence Results can also be checked by candidates online via the direct link provided below:

Entrance Exam to Screen Students for Class 9 and Class 11 Admissions

The MPSOS Result 2022 declared today is a state-level entrance exam organized by the Board for admission to Class 9 and Class 11 in MP Board School of Excellence. The exam was held on 3rd April 2022 and its result has been declared today by the Madhya Pradesh Board. Students who have appeared for the school-level entrance exam can now check their selection status for admission in the next academic session 2022-23. MPSOS has also issued merit lists for the students who have cleared the entrance examination. The Merit List for MP Board School of Excellence 2022 Admission can be accessed via the official website mpsos.nic.in.

How to check MPSOS Result 2022 for Model Excellence School?

With the Entrance Exam Results for MP Board School of Excellence and Model School Declared, it is also important for students to know and be aware of the process through which they will be able to check their selection status. The same has been explained in brief below:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal mpsos.nic.in

Along with the MPSOS Result, the board has also made available the merit lists on mpsos.nic.in.

