MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Supply Result 2022 Date: Check Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results at mahresult.nic.in

MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Supply Result 2022 Date: Tomorrow will be D-day for students who are waiting for Maharashtra Board Supplementary Results 2022. As per the latest update, the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 students will be declared tomorrow - 2nd Sept 2022. Like regular exams, the Maha SSC and HSC Results 2022 for July Supplementary Exam will also be declared online and made available to the students via the official website. Post declaration, students will be able to check their MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Supply Results online by visiting official website - mahresult.nic.in. Alternatively, students will also be provided a direct link to MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Supplementary Result Portal using which they will get quick access to their scorecards:

Check Maharashtra SSC Supplementary (July Exam) Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

Check Maharashtra HSC Supplementary (July Exam) Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022 Announced in June

The July Examination of Maharashtra Board was held as a supplementary test which was organized for students who wanted to improve their score they received in the Class 10 and Class 12 Results announced in June 2022. Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 for 12th Class students was declared on 7th June 2022. On the other hand, the MSBSSHE SSC Result 2022 for Class 10 students was declared on 17th June 2022 for nearly 18 lakh students.

How to check Maharashtra Supplementary Exam Result 2022 online?

To provide a quick, easy and convenient way of checking the MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Result 2022, the board will be publishing the same online on the official result portal of the state. Students who have appeared for the SSC and HSC July Exam, will be able to check the same via mahresults.nic.in website. After logging onto the portal, candidates need to locate and click on the link for SSC or HSC Exam Results for July / Supplementary Examination. On the next page, candidates will have to enter their exam roll number along with the first three characters of their Mother’s Name along with the security captcha to retrieve the results. In response, the Maharashtra SSC, HSC July Result 2022 will be displayed as a digital scorecard which can be downloaded in PDF format.

