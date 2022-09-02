Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022 (Declared) LIVE: Check MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Class Supply Result at mahresult.nic.in

HIGHLIGHTS Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022 Announced Check MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Class Supply Result at mahresult.nic.in Use Roll No. and Mother's Name To Check Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary results 2022 in online mode. Students can check Maha SSC, HSC results on the official website of mahresult.nic.in. Apart from the official websites, the students can also check their Maharashtra 10th 12th supply result from these websites - mahresult.nic.in. hscresult.mkcl.org and hsc.mahresults.org.in. The SSC or class 10th supplementary Examination was held from 27th July to 12th August 2022 and the HSC or class 12th supplementary examination was held from 21st July to 24th August 2022.

Check Maharashtra HSC July Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Check Maharashtra SSC July Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

To download Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary result 2022, students will have to use their - Roll Number/Seat number and Mother's Name in the login window. The Maharashtra HSC result was announced on 8th June and the Maharashtra class 10th result was announced on 17th June 2022. A total of 14,85,191 students had registered for the HSC exams of which 817,188 are male students and 6,68,003 are female students. A total of 1521003 students have passed SSC examination this year.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest news and updates related to Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022!