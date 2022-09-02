Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022 (Declared) LIVE: Check MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Class Supply Result at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary results 2022 in online mode. Students can check Maha SSC, HSC results on the official website of mahresult.nic.in. Apart from the official websites, the students can also check their Maharashtra 10th 12th supply result from these websites - mahresult.nic.in. hscresult.mkcl.org and hsc.mahresults.org.in. The SSC or class 10th supplementary Examination was held from 27th July to 12th August 2022 and the HSC or class 12th supplementary examination was held from 21st July to 24th August 2022.
To download Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary result 2022, students will have to use their - Roll Number/Seat number and Mother's Name in the login window. The Maharashtra HSC result was announced on 8th June and the Maharashtra class 10th result was announced on 17th June 2022. A total of 14,85,191 students had registered for the HSC exams of which 817,188 are male students and 6,68,003 are female students. A total of 1521003 students have passed SSC examination this year.
02 Sep 03:30 PMVerification of marks in Maharashtra supply result 2022
As per recent updates, the registration for verification of marks for Maharashtra SSC, HSC supply results will start from 3rd September and conclude on 12th September 2022. Candidates can apply through the official link - verification.mh-ssc.ac.in for SSC and verification.mh-hsc.ac.in for HSC.
02 Sep 03:26 PMMaharashtra SSC supplementary result 2022 statistics
02 Sep 01:46 PM96.94 percent Students Pass in Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2022
As per media reports, a total of 96.94% of students qualified for the Maharashtra SSC, Class 10 exam this year.
02 Sep 01:11 PMMaharashtra HSC Supplementary results 2022 scorecard
The board has declared the Maharashtra supplementary result 2022 through official website, mahresult.nic.in. Students can check their Maharashtra board supplementary result 2022 using roll number and other login credentials.
02 Sep 01:09 PMMaharashtra SSC Supply Scorecard 2022 OUT
Students will be able to check their Maha class 10th result for supplementary exam. They will have to use their roll number and mother's name in the login window.
02 Sep 01:05 PMMaharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022 Announced
MSBSHSE has declared the Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary result 2022 today in online mode.
02 Sep 12:41 PMMSBSHSE class 10th, 12th Supply Result 2022 Shortly
02 Sep 12:36 PMDate And Time of Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022
02 Sep 12:13 PMMaharashtra HSC Supply Result 2022 Login Credentials
02 Sep 11:58 AMMaharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 Time
02 Sep 11:42 AMMaharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary exams 2022 statistics
Nearly, 1.5 lakh candidates appeared in the SSC, HSC supplementary exams which was held in between July and August. The SSC, Class 10 supplementary exam was conducted from 27th July to 12th August and the HSC, Class 12 supplementary exam from 21st July to 24th August 2022.
02 Sep 10:51 AMWhat is the passing marks in Maharashtra Board SSC Supplementary result 2022?
The students need to secure a minimum 35% marks to pass in the Maharashtra SSC, Class 10 supplementary exam.
02 Sep 10:37 AMMaharashtra 10th 12th Supply Result 2022 Qualifying Status
|
Qualifying Status
|
Marks
|
Distinction
|
75% and above
|
First Division
|
60% and above
|
Second Division
|
45% to 59%
|
Pass Grade
|
35% to 44%
|
Failed
|
Below 35%
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the result for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) supplementary examinations today on 2nd September 2022. Check updates here
02 Sep 08:38 AMWhat after the Maharashtra Supplementary Exam Results
After the Maharashtra Board Supplementary Results 2022 ate announced, the studen ts who have qualified the exams will be eligible to complete theur provisional a dmission procedure for class 11/ degree studies. Candidates willl be provided with the updated marksheet shortly.
02 Sep 07:09 AMMaharashtra Class 12 Result 2022 Statistical Highlights
In terms of key highlights, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MBSBHSE) reported an overall pass percentage of 94.22%. This means that of the total 14,85,191 who were registered to appear for the exam, 1,356,604 students managed to pass the exam with flying colours. The pass percentage of male students was reported at 93.29% as compared to girl students who performed exceptionally well with 95.35% pass ratio.
02 Sep 07:01 AMMaharashtra HSC Result 2022 Pass Percentage
As per the details shared by the MSBSHSE, the overall pass percentage for the March Exam was reported at 94.22%. In terms of stream-wise performance, the state board reported the following pass percentages among the students.
|
Pass Percentage
|
Percentage
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
94.22%
|
Science Stream
|
98.30%
|
Arts Stream
|
90.51%
|
Commerce Stream
|
91.71%
01 Sep 08:04 PMMaharashtra class 12th or HSC result 2022 Statistics
The Maharashtra class 12th or HSC result was announced on 8th June and the Maharashtra class 10th or SSC result was announced on 17th June. A total of 14,85,191 students had registered for the HSC exams of which 817,188 are male students and 6,68,003 are female students. A total of 1521003 students have passed SSC examination this year.
01 Sep 06:53 PMMeet Maharashtra HSC Toppers 2022
The Maharashtra HSC result was announced on 8th June 2022 in online mode. Check the interview of Maha class 12th Science topper here.
