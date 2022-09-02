    Live

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022 (Declared) LIVE: Check MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Class Supply Result at mahresult.nic.in

    Published on: Fri 02 Sep 2022 01:09 PM IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022

    HIGHLIGHTS

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022 AnnouncedCheck MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Class Supply Result at mahresult.nic.inUse Roll No. and Mother's Name To Check Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary results 2022 in online mode. Students can check Maha SSC, HSC results on the official website of mahresult.nic.in. Apart from the official websites, the students can also check their Maharashtra 10th 12th supply result from these websites - mahresult.nic.in. hscresult.mkcl.org and hsc.mahresults.org.in. The SSC or class 10th  supplementary Examination was held from 27th July to 12th August 2022 and the  HSC or class 12th supplementary examination was held from 21st July to 24th August 2022.

    Check Maharashtra HSC July Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    Check Maharashtra SSC July Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    To download Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary result 2022, students will have to use their - Roll Number/Seat number and Mother's Name in the login window. The Maharashtra HSC result was announced on 8th June and the Maharashtra class 10th result was announced on 17th June 2022. A total of 14,85,191 students had registered for the HSC exams of which 817,188 are male students and 6,68,003 are female students. A total of 1521003 students have passed SSC examination this year. 

    Keep refreshing this page for the latest news and updates related to Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022!

    LIVE UPDATES

    • 02 Sep 03:30 PM

      Verification of marks in Maharashtra supply result 2022

      As per recent updates, the registration for verification of marks for Maharashtra SSC, HSC supply results will start from 3rd September and conclude on 12th September 2022. Candidates can apply through the official link - verification.mh-ssc.ac.in for SSC and verification.mh-hsc.ac.in for HSC. 

    • 02 Sep 03:26 PM

      Maharashtra SSC supplementary result 2022 statistics

      As per media reports, a total of students appeared for Maharashtra SSC supply exam 19042, out of which 5803 students passed and 7643 

    • 02 Sep 01:46 PM

      96.94 percent Students Pass in Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2022

      As per media reports, a total of 96.94% of students qualified for the Maharashtra SSC, Class 10 exam this year. 

    • 02 Sep 01:11 PM

      Maharashtra HSC Supplementary results 2022 scorecard

      The board has declared the Maharashtra supplementary result 2022 through official website, mahresult.nic.in. Students can check their Maharashtra board supplementary result 2022 using roll number and other login credentials.

      Maharashtra HSC Supply Result 2022 

    • 02 Sep 01:09 PM

      Maharashtra SSC Supply Scorecard 2022 OUT

      Students will be able to check their Maha class 10th result for supplementary exam. They will have to use their roll number and mother's name in the login window. 

      MSBSHSE SSC Supply Result 2022 

    • 02 Sep 01:05 PM

      Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022 Announced

      MSBSHSE has declared the Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary result 2022 today in online mode. 

       

    • 02 Sep 12:41 PM

      MSBSHSE class 10th, 12th Supply Result 2022 Shortly

      Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to check Maharashtra HSC, SSC supply result 2022 shortly. The details to check the Maha 10th, 12th Supplementary result will be mentioned on the admit card. 

    • 02 Sep 12:36 PM

      Date And Time of Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022

      MSBSHSE will declare the Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary result 2022 today, 2nd September by 1 pm.

       

    • 02 Sep 12:13 PM

      Maharashtra HSC Supply Result 2022 Login Credentials

      Students who took the Class 10th 12 supply board exam in the state can view their results on the MSBSHSE websites mahresult.nic.in. hscresult.mkcl.org and hsc.mahresults.org.in. They need to use their seat number and mother's name. Check login window image here - 

      Maharashtra SSC HSC Supply Result 2022 

    • 02 Sep 11:58 AM

      Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 Time

      The Maharashtra Board, MSBSHSE SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) supplementary results will be announced at 1 PM today. 

    • 02 Sep 11:42 AM

      Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary exams 2022 statistics

      Nearly, 1.5 lakh candidates appeared in the SSC, HSC supplementary exams which was held in between July and August. The SSC, Class 10 supplementary exam was conducted from 27th July to 12th August and the HSC, Class 12 supplementary exam from 21st July to 24th August 2022.

      Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary exams 2022 

    • 02 Sep 11:25 AM

      How To Download Scorecard of Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022?

      • 1st Step - Go to the official website - mahresults.nic.in.
      • 2nd Step - Click on the HSC or SSC result link on the homepage.
      • 3rd Step - Enter the login credentials- roll number, date of birth.
      • 4th Step - Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary exam results 2022 will be displayed.
      • 5th Step - Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference.

    • 02 Sep 11:06 AM

      Alternative Website To Check Maharashtra SSC HSC Supply Result 2022

      Apart from the official websites, the students can also check their Maharashtra 12th result from these websites - mahresult.nic.in. hscresult.mkcl.org and hsc.mahresults.org.in. They need to use their login credentials - seat number and mother's name in the space provided

      Maha SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 

    • 02 Sep 10:51 AM

      What is the passing marks in Maharashtra Board SSC Supplementary result 2022?

      The students need to secure a minimum 35% marks to pass in the Maharashtra SSC, Class 10 supplementary exam. 

       

    • 02 Sep 10:37 AM

      Maharashtra 10th 12th Supply Result 2022 Qualifying Status

      Qualifying Status 

      Marks

      Distinction

      75% and above

      First Division

      60% and above

      Second Division

      45% to 59%

      Pass Grade

      35% to 44%

      Failed

      Below 35%

    • 02 Sep 10:21 AM

      When to check Maharashtra board supplementary result 2022?

      As mentioned on the official website, the MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Supply results will be released at 1 PM. So, students can check their result from the official website at that time by using the credentials. 

      Maha SSC HSC July Results 2022 

    • 02 Sep 10:08 AM

      Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022 Today

      The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the result for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) supplementary examinations today on 2nd September 2022. Check updates here 

    • 02 Sep 09:52 AM

      When was MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Class Supplementary Exam conducted?

      The Maharashtra SSC or class 10th  supplementary Examination was held from 27th July to 12th August 2022 and the HSC or class 12th supplementary examination was held from 21st July to 24th August 2022.

      MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Supply Result 2022 

    • 02 Sep 09:49 AM

      Where To Check Maharashtra Board SSC Supplementary Result 2022?

      Once released, students can check their Maharashtra class 10th July results in online mode. They will be able to check and download the same from the official websites. Check the list of websites - 

      • mahresult.nic.in
      • sscresult.mkcl.org
      • ssc.mahresults.org.in

    • 02 Sep 09:06 AM

      When is the Maharashtra SSC and HSC supplementary Result expected

      Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th Supplementary Results 2022 are expected to be announced by 1 PM on the website - maharesult.nic.in. Candidates will also be provided with a link here to check the Maharashtra Supplementary Results 2022.

    • 02 Sep 08:59 AM

      What are the details mentioned in the Maharashtra Supplementary Results 2022

      Te Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th Supplementary Result sheet will contain the following details

      • Candidate name and Roll Number
      • Mothers Name
      • Examination name
      • Subjects appeared
      • Minimum marks required
      • Marks secured
      • Qualifying status and Grade

    • 02 Sep 08:38 AM

      What after the Maharashtra Supplementary Exam Results

      After the Maharashtra Board Supplementary Results 2022 ate announced, the studen ts who have qualified the exams will be eligible to complete theur provisional a dmission procedure for class 11/ degree studies. Candidates willl be provided with the updated marksheet shortly. 

    • 02 Sep 08:24 AM

      How to check the Maharashtra 10th and 12th Supplementary Results?

      The Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supplementary results 2022 will be announced on the official website - mahresults.nic.in. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the 10th/12th roll number in the link provided. 

    • 02 Sep 08:10 AM

      Maharashtra Board SSC HSC Supplementary Results Today

      Maharashtra Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Examination Results 2022 will be announced on the official website today. According to the official notifiction released, the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supplementary results 2022 will be announced by 1 PM today - September 2, 2022. 

    • 02 Sep 07:09 AM

      Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2022 Statistical Highlights

      In terms of key highlights, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MBSBHSE) reported an overall pass percentage of 94.22%. This means that of the total 14,85,191 who were registered to appear for the exam, 1,356,604 students managed to pass the exam with flying colours. The pass percentage of male students was reported at 93.29% as compared to girl students who performed exceptionally well with 95.35% pass ratio.

      • Total Registered: 14,85,191
      • Total Appeared: 14,39,731
      • Total Passed: 13,56,604
      • Overall Pass Percentage: 94.22%.
      • Girls Pass Percentage: 95.35%
      • Boys Pass Percentage: 93.29%

    • 02 Sep 07:01 AM

      Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Pass Percentage

      As per the details shared by the MSBSHSE, the overall pass percentage for the March Exam was reported at 94.22%. In terms of stream-wise performance, the state board reported the following pass percentages among the students.

      Pass Percentage

      Percentage

      Overall Pass Percentage

      94.22%

      Science Stream

      98.30%

      Arts Stream

      90.51%

      Commerce Stream

      91.71%

       

    • 01 Sep 08:25 PM

      Login Credentials Required To Check Maha 10th 12th Supplementary Result 2022

      To check the MBSBHSE class 10th 12th Supply result for students will have to visit the official website. Further they need to login by using the below-mentioned credentials. Also, students can check the image of the login window provided here - 

      • Roll Number 
      • Mother's First Name 

    • 01 Sep 08:04 PM

      Maharashtra class 12th or HSC result 2022 Statistics

      The Maharashtra class 12th or HSC result was announced on 8th June and the Maharashtra class 10th or SSC result was announced on 17th June. A total of 14,85,191 students had registered for the HSC exams of which 817,188 are male students and 6,68,003 are female students. A total of 1521003 students have passed SSC examination this year.

    • 01 Sep 07:43 PM

      List of Websites To Check Maharashtra HSC SSC July Result 2022

      The Maharashtra class 10th 12th Supply results will be announced tomorrow. Students will be able to check their Maha SSC HSC Supply result at these websites - mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, https://mahresults.org.in. 

       

       

       

    • 01 Sep 07:29 PM

      How to Check Maharashtra Board 12th Supply Result 2022 in Online Mode?

      Maharashtra board HSC July results 2022 will be declared in online mode on mahresult.nic.in. Students can go through the steps to know how to check Maha 12th Supply result - 

        • Step 1st - Go to the official website of Maharashtra Board - mahresult.nic.in. 
        • Step 2nd - Now, check the Latest Announcements Section, on the homepage.
        • Step 3rd - Find the link for HSC July Result 2022 (Arts, Science or Commerce) and click on it.
        • Step 4th - Enter the exam Roll Number and Mothers’ First Name in the login window. 
        • Step 5th - Maharashtra Board Supplementary result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. 
       

    • 01 Sep 07:13 PM

      Maharashtra Class 12th result and class 10th supplementary Result at mahresult.nic.in

      The Maha SSC and HSC Results 2022 for July Supplementary Exam will be declared online and made available to the students via the official website. Post declaration, students will be able to check their MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Supply Results online by visiting official website - mahresult.nic.in. 

      MSBSHSE 10th 12th Supply Results 2022 

    • 01 Sep 06:56 PM

      MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Supply Result 2022 Time

      The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be announcing the MSBSHSE HSC July result 2022 tomorrow at 1 PM. 

      Also Read: MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Supply Result 2022 Date: Check Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results at mahresult.nic.in

       
       

    • 01 Sep 06:53 PM

      Meet Maharashtra HSC Toppers 2022

      The Maharashtra HSC result was announced on 8th June 2022 in online mode. Check the interview of Maha class 12th Science topper here. 

    • 01 Sep 06:50 PM

      Maharashtra SSC HSC Supplementary Result 2022 Tomorrow

      Maharashtra Class 12th result and class 10th supplementary exam results will be released tomorrow - 2nd September 2022. All the students can check the Maharashtra 10th and 12th result at 1 PM on the official website - mahresult.nic.in.

       

