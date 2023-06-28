Mumbai University Admission 2023: 2nd Merit List to be Released Today, Check Details Here

  1. Home
Mumbai University will be releasing the 2nd merit list for the first-year degree admissions today at 7 PM. Candidates who have applied for admission can check the merit list through the link given here. 

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 28, 2023 09:41 IST
Mumbai University 2nd Merit List Today
Mumbai University Admission 2023: Mumbai University will be releasing the second merit list for first-year degree admissions today, June 28, 2023. According to the schedule released, the second merit list will be released at 7 PM. Candidates who have applied for admission to the degree courses in the colleges affiliated with the university can visit the official website to check the merit list. 

Candidates allotted seats in the second merit list can complete their online verification process and submit the fees from June 30 to July 5, 2023. The online document verification and fee payment of the students allotted seats in the first merit list concluded on June 27, 2023. 

Mumbai University Admission 2023 Schedule

The complete schedule for the second and third merit lists for admissions to the first-year degree programme is provided below. 

Event

Date

Second Merit List

June 28, 2023

Online verification of documents and online payment of fees with an undertaking form

June 30 to July 5, 2023

Third Merit List

July 6, 2023

Online verification of documents and online payment of fees with an undertaking form

July 7 to 10, 2023

Mumbai University Admission 2023: Online Verification

Only those candidates whose names are mentioned in the second merit list will be eligible for admission to the first-year degree programmes. Students eligible for admission are required to complete the online document verification process.  The document verification will be conducted from June 30 to July 5, 2023. 

Documents Required for Verification

When completing the document verification process, candidates need to keep the following document ready with them.

  • Class 10, 12 Marksheet
  • Conduct Certificate
  • ID Proof
  • Transfer Certificate
  • Caste Certificate

