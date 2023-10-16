Nagaland’s First Medical College Inaugurated in Kohima, Check Details Here

Nagaland Medical College: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated Nagaland’s first medical college on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR) was inaugurated in the capital city of Kohima where the event was also attended by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

Other dignitaries present at the event included Deputy CM TR Zeliang, State Health and Family Welfare Minister P Paiwang Konyak, Senior officials of the Nagaland government, members of civil societies and others.

The medical college is affiliated with Nagaland University offering 100 MBBS seats, 85 of which are for students from Nagaland and 15 for students from across the country. A total of 85 students from the state and six from across the country were admitted to the NIMSR MBBS programme after the induction programme conducted last month.

Take a look at the beautiful campus of Nagaland's first Medical College. pic.twitter.com/frcwhdBOiF — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 15, 2023

Addressing the event, the union health minister stated that NIMSR is not just a medical college but also a research institute fulfilling the purpose of imparting medical education and addressing the health issues of the Naga people.

While highlighting the commitment of the central government to improve the medical education of Nagaland, the minister stated that MBBS seats in the state have increased fro 64,000 to 160,000 over the past nine years. The minister also encouraged the students and other stakeholders not to limit their scope of research within the national borders encouraging students to take up opportunities from abroad.

The minister also informed that the government has started foreign language courses in medical education institutes so that students can have an edge in getting a job abroad. He further added that strengthening the medical, nursing and pharmacy education in the country is an endeavour of the government for holistic development and expansion of the health sector.

He pointed out that the aim of the government is to make sure that the country is able to access affordable healthcare, particularly highlighting the expansion of Jan Aushadhi Kendras where medicines are provided at a subsidised rate.

Also Read: FMGE December 2023 Applications For Eligibility Certificate Begins Today, Get Details Here