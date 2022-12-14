NASSCOM Foundation Launches Aspirational Districts Programme, Check Details Here

NASSCOM Foundation Digital Programme: NASSCOM Foundation has launched its ‘Aspirational Districts Programme’. The programme was launched in the presence of Shri. Rakesh Ranjan - Mission Director - Aspirational Districts, Programme NITI Aayog and Arvind Chaturvedi, Vice President, AISECT and Madhura Karnik, Haqdarshak - Implementation Partners of the programme

The programme has been introduced with the aim to digitally enable more than 3.5 Million people by March 2024. The programme will also empower the marginalized from the remote and backward sectors of the country. During the launch of the programme, Ranjan stated that the programme is a step towards meeting the Sustainable Development Goals set by the country.

Focus points of the programme

The Aspirational Districts Programme focuses on Digital Literacy, E-Governance and Digital Skill Building for marginalized communities.

Digital Resource centres in 55 aspirational districts to prioritize digital literacy and tech-based skilling

Aid the youth by giving them access to employment opportunities along with training through the Digital Resource Centres.

About the Programme

NASSCOM Foundation will venture into 100 aspirational districts from which 55 districts have already been identified across 23 states which include Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Orissa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur.

Announcing the launch of NASSCOM Foundation’s Aspirational Districts Programme, Nidhi Bhasin, CEO, of NASSCOM Foundation said, “The Government’s Aspirational Districts Programme spearheaded by NITI Aayog has triggered equitable growth and development in every corner of the country. As an extension to the government’s initiative, NASSCOM Foundations"

She further added that the Aspirational Districts Programme focuses on the two aspects of inclusive growth and meeting SDG commitments. She stated, "We are confident that through our collective efforts to roll out people-centric digital initiatives we will be able to transform 55 districts and empower over 3.5 million people and thus, make technology affordable, equitable, and most importantly accessible to the last mile.”

NASSCOM Foundation through the Aspirational Districts Programme is making an attempt to address the shortcoming faced by the country making India a digitally empowered nation and an extension of the Government’s vision of inclusive growth.