NATA 2022 Registration Window To Close Today For Session 1, Apply Soon at nata.in

NATA 2022: As per the updates, the Council of Architecture will be closing the application window for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2022) today on 23rd May. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the 1st attempt of the NATA exam on the official website - nata.in. The first NATA exam is scheduled to be conducted on 12th June and the admit card will be released on 7th June 2022.

The NATA exams will be conducted in two shifts - 10 AM to 1 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM, for all three sessions. The NATA result will be declared on 20th June 2022 in online mode. Along with these dates, the authorities have also announced NATA's second and third attempt dates.

NATA 2022 Registration Form - Direct Link (Available Now)

NATA 2022 Important Dates

Events Dates Last date to apply for session 1 23rd May 2022 NATA session 1 admit card 7th June 2022 NATA Session 1 12th June 2022 NATA Session 2 7th July 2022 NATA Session 3 7th August 2022

How To Apply for NATA 2022?

To apply for NATA, candidates will have to visit the official website - nata.in. On the homepage, click on the link - NATA 2022 Registration and complete the registration. After that, fill up the application form and upload the required documents. After completing everything, pay the application fees and submit the form. The payment can be made through online modes such as Credit Card, Debit Card and Net Banking.

NATA 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have completed their class 12th with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or 10+ 3 Diploma with Mathematics as a subject of study can appear for NATA 2022. Candidates appearing for the 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as subjects of study or 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics in the current year may also provisionally appear for NATA 2022.

About National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA)

the Council of Architecture (CoA) conducts NATA for admission to five-year Bachelors in Architecture degree courses at approved architectural institutions in the country. These institutions, however, do not include CFTI’s which admit students based on the JEE Main examination. The test measures the aptitude of the applicant for the specific field of study, i.e. Architecture, through assessment of cognitive skills, visual perception and aesthetic sensitivity tests, logical reasoning and critical thinking ability, etc.

