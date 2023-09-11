NATA 2024 Application Correction Window Opens at nata.in; Exam on Sept 17

NATA 2024: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has opened the edit window for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA test 4. Applicants can make corrections to their application form before the deadline. They can visit the official website: nata.in for modification purposes.

According to the official schedule, NATA 2023 test 4 will be conducted on September 17, 2023. The exam will have a duration of 3 hours from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. There will be a total of 125 questions carrying 200 marks as per the information brochure.

Once the application correction window is closed, the authorities will issue the admit cards to appear in the exam.

How to Edit NATA 2024 Application Form?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps for correction:

Step 1: Visit the official website: nata.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NATA 2023 Exam 4 registration tab

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 4: Make necessary changes and preview them

Step 5: Save the confirmed modifications

Is there any fee for Correction in NATA 2024 Application Form?

No, candidates need not pay any extra fee for making corrections in the NATA 2024 application form. However, if changes have to be made in their category, then they might have to pay additional charges. Candidates must note that the application correction facility is a one-time opportunity.

NATA 2024 Exam Details

Check out the paper pattern and marking scheme below:

The aptitude test of NATA may comprise questions of Multiple-Choice type (MCQ), Multiple Select type

(MSQ), Preferential Choice type (PCQ) and Numerical Answer type (NAQ) and Match the following type

(MFQ)

The questions will carry 1 mark, 2 marks, or 3 marks and 125 questions have to be answered in 180 minutes. The medium of the Aptitude test will be essentially English language. Some questions may be in regional languages.

Also Read: BSTC Rajasthan Result 2023 Soon: Check Rajasthan Pre DElEd marks at panjiyakpredeled.in