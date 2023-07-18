  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NATA Result 2023 Phase 3 Declared, 94 Percent Candidates Passed, Check Statistics Here

NATA Result 2023 Phase 3 Declared, 94 Percent Candidates Passed, Check Statistics Here

NATA Phase 3 Result 2023: COA has released the NATA Test 3 results today: July 18, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check and download their scorecards through the official website  - nata.in. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 18, 2023 22:42 IST
NATA Test 3 Result 2023 Declared at nata.in
NATA Test 3 Result 2023 Declared at nata.in

NATA Test 3 Result 2023: The Council of Architecture (COA) has declared the results of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) third test examination today: July 18, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam to get admission into the first year of the 5-year B.Arch degree programme at various architectural institutions across the country can check and download their scorecards from the official website - nata.in.

According to the released notification, out of 9,202 candidates, a total of 8,636 (i.e. 94%) candidates have qualified for the test. The highest score obtained in the NATA exam is recorded at 148. Candidates are informed that in case any candidate appeared for 2 tests, the best of 2 scores is taken as the valid score and in case of 3 attempts, the average of the 2 best scores is taken as the valid score. Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to get their results.

NATA 2023 Test 3 Results - Direct Link (Official Website)

NATA 2023 Third Test Result Statistics

Candidates can check the total number of candidates who have appeared or passed the NATA phase 3 exam in the table below:

Particulars

Statistics

Total number of candidates who appeared in NATA phase 3 exam

9,202

Number of candidates passed in NATA exam 

8,636

Check the official press release here

NATA press release

How to download NATA Phase 3 scorecard 2023 online?

Candidates who have given the NATA phase 3 entrance exam 2023 to get admission into the first year of the 5-year B.Arch degree programme at architectural institutions throughout the country can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the results online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of COA - nata.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to check the NATA third test result 2023 given 

Step 3: The new result login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required details such as the application number and password in the given space

Step 5: Submit the details and download the NATA test 3 scorecard for future reference

Also Read: Telangana schools likely to close tomorrow due to heavy rain alert, get details here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023