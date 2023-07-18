NATA Result 2023 Phase 3 Declared, 94 Percent Candidates Passed, Check Statistics Here

NATA Test 3 Result 2023: The Council of Architecture (COA) has declared the results of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) third test examination today: July 18, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam to get admission into the first year of the 5-year B.Arch degree programme at various architectural institutions across the country can check and download their scorecards from the official website - nata.in.

According to the released notification, out of 9,202 candidates, a total of 8,636 (i.e. 94%) candidates have qualified for the test. The highest score obtained in the NATA exam is recorded at 148. Candidates are informed that in case any candidate appeared for 2 tests, the best of 2 scores is taken as the valid score and in case of 3 attempts, the average of the 2 best scores is taken as the valid score. Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to get their results.

NATA 2023 Third Test Result Statistics

Candidates can check the total number of candidates who have appeared or passed the NATA phase 3 exam in the table below:

Particulars Statistics Total number of candidates who appeared in NATA phase 3 exam 9,202 Number of candidates passed in NATA exam 8,636

Check the official press release here

How to download NATA Phase 3 scorecard 2023 online?

Candidates who have given the NATA phase 3 entrance exam 2023 to get admission into the first year of the 5-year B.Arch degree programme at architectural institutions throughout the country can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the results online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of COA - nata.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to check the NATA third test result 2023 given

Step 3: The new result login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required details such as the application number and password in the given space

Step 5: Submit the details and download the NATA test 3 scorecard for future reference

Also Read: Telangana schools likely to close tomorrow due to heavy rain alert, get details here

