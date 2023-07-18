NATA Result 2023 Phase 3 Declared, 94 Percent Candidates Passed, Check Statistics Here

NATA Test 3 Result 2023: The Council of Architecture (COA) has declared the results of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) third test examination today: July 18, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam to get admission into the first year of the 5-year B.Arch degree programme at various architectural institutions across the country can check and download their scorecards from the official website - nata.in.
According to the released notification, out of 9,202 candidates, a total of 8,636 (i.e. 94%) candidates have qualified for the test. The highest score obtained in the NATA exam is recorded at 148. Candidates are informed that in case any candidate appeared for 2 tests, the best of 2 scores is taken as the valid score and in case of 3 attempts, the average of the 2 best scores is taken as the valid score. Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to get their results.
NATA 2023 Third Test Result Statistics
Candidates can check the total number of candidates who have appeared or passed the NATA phase 3 exam in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Statistics
|
Total number of candidates who appeared in NATA phase 3 exam
|
9,202
|
Number of candidates passed in NATA exam
|
8,636
How to download NATA Phase 3 scorecard 2023 online?
Candidates who have given the NATA phase 3 entrance exam 2023 to get admission into the first year of the 5-year B.Arch degree programme at architectural institutions throughout the country can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the results online.
Step 1: Visit the official website of COA - nata.in
Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to check the NATA third test result 2023 given
Step 3: The new result login window will appear on the screen
Step 4: Enter all the required details such as the application number and password in the given space
Step 5: Submit the details and download the NATA test 3 scorecard for future reference
