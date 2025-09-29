IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025 (Expected): Check Category Wise Qualifying Marks

IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) will release the IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025 on its official website, www.mha.gov.in. The cut-off marks indicate the minimum score candidates must achieve to qualify for the exam and move on to the Tier 2 stage.
This article provides the expected cut off for IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025. Candidates can also refer to the IB Security Assistant Previous Year Cut Off to analyse trends and set effective preparation targets.
IB Security Assistant Expected Cut Off 2025
The IB Security Assistant Expected Cut Off 2025 gives candidates an idea of the minimum marks likely required to qualify for the next stage of recruitment. The experts estimate the expected cut-off marks for each category based on previous year trends, exam difficulty, and total vacancies. Check the table below for IB Security Assistant Expected Cut Off 2025:
|
Category
|
Expected Cut Off (Out of 100)
|
UR
|
36–38
|
OBC
|
34–36
|
SC
|
32–34
|
ST
|
31–33
|
ESM-UR
|
36–38
|
ESM-OBC
|
34–36
|
ESM-SC/ST
|
32–34
IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025
The IB Security Assistant Exam 2025 is scheduled for 29th and 30th September 2025. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) will release the IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025 separately for each recruitment stage, including the Online Exam, Written Exam, and Interview, along with the IB SA Result 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 4,987 vacancies for the Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) posts.
How to Download the IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025?
Candidates should download the IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025 as soon as it is released. Checking the cut-off marks helps aspirants understand their chances of progressing in the IB Security Assistant Selection Process. Follow these steps to download the cut-off:
-
Visit the official website www.mha.gov.in.
-
Find the IB Security Assistant Cut Off link under the “Latest Updates” section and click on it.
-
View the cut-off details on the new page that opens.
-
Click the “Download” button to save the cut-off marks for future reference.
-
Candidates can also print the downloaded file if needed.
How to Calculate Marks for IB Security Assistant Exam 2025?
Candidates can estimate their scores using the IB Security Assistant Exam Pattern. Any changes in marking schemes will be updated officially on the Intelligence Bureau website. Follow these steps to calculate tentative marks:
-
Tier I Exam: 100 marks
-
Tier II Exam: 50 marks
-
Interview: 50 marks
-
Marking Scheme: +1 mark for each correct answer, -0.25 marks for each wrong answer, and 0 marks for unattempted questions
Calculation Method: Add all correctly answered questions, then subtract the penalty for incorrect answers. Refer to the official IB Security Assistant Answer Key for correct answers to calculate the expected score accurately.
Factors Affecting the IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025
The IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025 depends on several key factors:
-
Number of Vacancies
-
Number of Applicants
-
Difficulty Level of Exam
IB Security Assistant Previous Year Cut Off
The IB SA/Exe Cut Off Marks are crucial for candidates preparing for the upcoming exam, as they provide an idea of the exam’s difficulty level. Aspirants can refer to the IB SA/Exe Previous Year Cut Off for 2019 below to plan their preparation effectively for the next exam.
IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2019
The last IB SA/Exe Exam was conducted in 2019, and the Tier-1 cut off marks released officially are shared here for reference. Checking these cut-offs can help candidates estimate the expected marks required in the upcoming exam.
|
Category
|
Cut Off (Out of 100)
|
UR
|
35
|
OBC
|
34
|
SC
|
33
|
ST
|
33
|
ESM-UR
|
35
|
ESM-OBC
|
34
|
ESM-SC/ST
|
33
