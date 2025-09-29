IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025 (Expected): Check Category Wise Qualifying Marks

IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) will release the IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025 on its official website, www.mha.gov.in. The cut-off marks indicate the minimum score candidates must achieve to qualify for the exam and move on to the Tier 2 stage.

This article provides the expected cut off for IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025. Candidates can also refer to the IB Security Assistant Previous Year Cut Off to analyse trends and set effective preparation targets.

IB Security Assistant Expected Cut Off 2025

The IB Security Assistant Expected Cut Off 2025 gives candidates an idea of the minimum marks likely required to qualify for the next stage of recruitment. The experts estimate the expected cut-off marks for each category based on previous year trends, exam difficulty, and total vacancies. Check the table below for IB Security Assistant Expected Cut Off 2025: