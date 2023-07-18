Telangana schools likely to close tomorrow due to heavy rain alert, get details here

Telangana Schools Closure Update: India Meteorological Department Hyderabad has issued heavy rainfall warning in several districts in Telangana on July 20 and 21, 2023 whereas Telangana weather prediction and Telangana State Development Planning Society have predicted rainfall today and tomorrow. Based on these predictions, it is expected that the government might order the closure of Telangana schools tomorrow. However, as of now, state or local administration has not released any official update regarding the Telangana schools closure.

Will Telangana school be closed tomorrow?

As of now, the Telangana Government has not issued any directive to close schools or educational institutions in the state. However, as per past records in the event of a red alert being issued, the government tends to proactively close schools as a precautionary measure. Additionally, given the weather conditions, the local administration may decide to temporarily shut down schools and colleges in the affected areas of Telangana. Students are advised to stay in touch with their respective schools to stay informed about any updates or changes.

IMD and TSDPS red alert for several parts of Telangana

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has forecasted significant rainfall in the following districts: Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Jagtial, Pedapalli, Mancherial, Adilabad, Jayashankar, Bhupalpally, Hanumakonda, Warangal, and Mulugu. Consequently, it is anticipated that schools within these Telangana districts will remain closed tomorrow due to the expected weather conditions.

Also Read: Telangana Schools Closed Today as Student Unions Call for Bandh