Telangana Schools, Colleges Likely to Be Closed Tomorrow as Student Unions Call for Bandh

Telangana Schools Closed: As per the media reports, the Telangana Schools are expected to remain closed tomorrow: July 12, 2023, due to AISF's call for school and college bandh. However, no official notification has been released till now. Some reports are speculating that schools and colleges will stay closed in a few regions. Check out the complete details and updates here.

Parents and students are recommended to get in touch with their local schools to inquire about the status of the shutdown. Telangana student organisations are protesting a number of irregularities in the institutions, such as exorbitant tuition, a lack of infrastructure, and more.

After the ABVP called for a bandh on June 26, Telangana schools were shut down. Now, the Left Students' Union (AISF) has made the decision to protest against unlawful fee exploitation.

AISF and ABVP Demand End to Unfilled Teacher Posts, Expensive Textbooks

All educational institutions would stay closed, as per local media reports. Student leaders are protesting the unfilled seats in addition to the anomalies in the educational sector. A total of 15,000 teachers will be hired for positions like DSC and MEO.

Government and private schools are not working for the benefit of students and parents, according to student unions like AISF and ABVP. Additionally, they have urged that expensive textbooks be stopped from being sold.

Schools Closed in Many States Due to Heavy Rainfall

Meanwhile, many states including Delhi, Kerala, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh are recording heavy monsoon rains yesterday. Due to this, the schools in these states were ordered to remain shut in view of heavy rains and considering the safety of the students, teaching, and non-teaching staff.

