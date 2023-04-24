NATA Second Test Date 2023 Revised, Registration Extended till May 22

NATA 2023: As per the recent updates, the Council of Architecture (CoA) has revised the NATA second exam date to June 3, 2023. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2023. Candidates who are appearing for the NATA second examination 2023 and have not registered yet can apply by filling out the registration form at nata.in

According to the official notification, the examination authority has also extended the last date of registration to May 22, 2023, for the second NATA exam, previously the last date of application was May 13, 2023. Candidates are advised to go through the information brochure before submitting the application form.

NATA 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the NATA examination 2023 in the table given below:

Events Dates Last date to apply for NATA second exam 2023 May 22, 2023 NATA 2nd Exam 2023 June 3, 2023 Last date to submit the applications for NATA third exam 2023 June 27, 2023 NATA 3rd Exam 2023 July 9, 2023

How to fill out the NATA application form 2023?

Those interested candidates who are wishing to apply for the NATA exam 2023 to get admission into various Architecture programmes across India can follow the below-given steps to complete the application process.

Step 1: Go to the official website of NATA i.e. nata.in

Step 2: Click on the direct NATA registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the required details to register and then login using newly generated credentials

Step 4: Fill out all the necessary details as asked in the NATA application form

Step 5: Upload all the valid documents as mentioned in the given format

Step 6: Make the online payment of exam fee and then click on the final submission button

Step 7: Download the NATA application form 2023 and print a hard copy for future use

