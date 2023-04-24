DMVS Class 9 Registrations Commence at dmvs.ac.in, Check Eligibility, Documents Required Here

DMVS Admission 2023: As per the recent updates, the Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) has commenced the application process for class 9 admissions for the academic year 2023-24. Those candidates who are interested in applying for admission into class 9 can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website i.e. dmvs.ac.in.

As per the details provided, candidates can submit their application forms and upload their documents by the second week of May 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to read all the important information provided in the admission guide before submitting the registration form.

DMVS Class 9 Admission 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

DMVS Class 9 Admissions 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the admission in the table given below:

Events Dates DMVS class 9 admissions commence Third week of April 2023 Last date to submit the application and upload documents Second week of May 2023 Student webinars End of the April 2023 Tentative date for entrance exam and result declaration Third week of May 2023 Counselling sessions End of May 2023 Session starts (tentatively) First week of June 2023

Eligibility Criteria for DMVS Class 9 Admissions 2023

Candidates who are applying for DMVS admission can check the eligibility criteria given below:

Candidates must be between 13 to 18 years of age at the time of enrollment.

He/She should have cleared class 8 from any recognised school.

Documents Required for DMVS Class 9 Admissions 2023

Candidates can check the below-given documents that will be required at the time of registration.

Passport-size photo with white/black background

Photo id proof

Class 8th marksheet or download the undertaking and upload a signed copy

Address proof

SLC/TC (if dropouts) or download the undertaking and upload a signed copy

Disability certificate (if any)

Category certificate (if any)

