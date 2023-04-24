DMVS Class 9 Registrations Commence at dmvs.ac.in, Check Eligibility, Documents Required Here

  1. Home
DMVS has commenced the applications for class 9 admissions for the academic year 2023-24. Candidates who are interested in applying can register themselves by filling out the registration form at dmvs.ac.in. Check details here

Updated: Apr 24, 2023 13:13 IST
DMVS Admission 2023: As per the recent updates, the Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) has commenced the application process for class 9 admissions for the academic year 2023-24. Those candidates who are interested in applying for admission into class 9 can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website i.e. dmvs.ac.in. 

As per the details provided, candidates can submit their application forms and upload their documents by the second week of May 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to read all the important information provided in the admission guide before submitting the registration form.

DMVS Class 9 Admission 2023 Registrations  - Direct Link (Click Here)

DMVS Class 9 Admissions 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the admission in the table given below:

Events

Dates

DMVS class 9 admissions commence 

Third week of April 2023

Last date to submit the application and upload documents 

Second week of May 2023

Student webinars

End of the April 2023

Tentative date for entrance exam and result declaration

Third week of May 2023

Counselling sessions

End of May 2023

Session starts (tentatively)

First week of June 2023

Eligibility Criteria for DMVS Class 9 Admissions 2023

Candidates who are applying for DMVS admission can check the eligibility criteria given below:

  • Candidates must be between 13 to 18 years of age at the time of enrollment.
  • He/She should have cleared class 8 from any recognised school.

Documents Required for DMVS Class 9 Admissions 2023

Candidates can check the below-given documents that will be required at the time of registration.

  • Passport-size photo with white/black background
  • Photo id proof
  • Class 8th marksheet or download the undertaking and upload a signed copy
  • Address proof
  • SLC/TC (if dropouts) or download the undertaking and upload a signed copy 
  • Disability certificate (if any)
  • Category certificate (if any) 

