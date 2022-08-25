National Award For Achievers 2022: AICTE and Summit India to honour Achievers on 26th August

National Award for Achievers 2022: Submit India in association with All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) will hold the event, Ek Shaam Tirange Ke Naam - Atmanirbhar Bharat Ki Bhaagidari. The ceremony is being held to felicitate the National Award for Achievers in different fields. The event will be held tomorrow - 26th August (Friday) at Hotel Le Meridien, New Delhi from 6 PM onwards. Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Parshottam Rupala will grace the event as the Chief Guest. He would be joined by his colleagues from the Union Cabinet along with renowned personalities from other fields. The Atmanirbhar Bharat Ki Bhaagidari Event is being organized by Summit India to recognize people on National-International level in different categories.

Ek Shaam Tirange Ke Naam - Atmanirbhar Bharat Ki Bhaagidari To Be Held on 26th August pic.twitter.com/gXSU2IQ2Bh — Sanjana Surbhi (@sanjana_surbhi) August 25, 2022

Eminent Dignitaries Attending Atmanirbhar Bharat Ki Bhaagidari

Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries is the Chief Guest in the event. Along with him other ministers including Smt. Renuka Singh (Union Minister of State for Ministry of Tribal Affairs), Shri Shripad Naik, (Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways), Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, (Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution) will be a part of Atmanirbhar Bharat Ki Bhaagidari.

Some of the other notables who will be present during the event are Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe (Chairperson of the All India Council for Technical Education). The event will see Chief Guest Mr Rupala and his Cabinet Colleagues speak about Aatmnirbhar Bharat, the vision of the Prime Minister of India, Shri. Narendra Modi.

National Award For Achievers 2022 - Categories

Candidates will have to nominate themselves as per their specified categories. They can do so by visiting the official website and filling application form. Summit India will felicitate the national award for achievers from various fields including - Education, Technology, Medical Sciences, Entrepreneurship and others. The different categories in which National Award For Achievers 2022 will be awarded are -