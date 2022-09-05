National Teachers Awards 2022: President Droupadi Murmu to honour Teachers Today, Check Complete List Here

National Teachers Awards 2022: Today, President of India Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Award to Teachers 2022 or NAT to the selected teachers. The National Teachers Awards 2022 Function will be held on 5th Sept 2022, on the occasion of Teachers Day 2022. NAT or the National Teachers Awards 2022 are being held to celebrate the unique contributions of teachers in the process of nation building. A total of 46 teachers from across the country have been selected for the Teachers Awards which will be awarded in different categories including for differently-abled teachers.

Prez Murmu, PM Modi to Award Ceremony to be held at Vigyan Bhawan

As per the official release shared by the Union Education Ministry, President Murmu will be the chief guest for the National Teachers Awards 2022 ceremony which will be held on 5th Sept 2022 at 11 AM. The awards function will be held at Vigyan Bhawan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also join Prez Murmu for the awards ceremony, where he is expected to interact with the award winners and commend them for their service to the nation.

National Teachers Awards 2022: Complete List of Winners

Check out the complete list of National Teachers Awards 2022 which will be conferred by President Draupadi Murmu today. The list consists of two teachers, one from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and another one from Uttarakhand, who will be awarded in the Special Category for differently-abled teachers.

S.No Name State/ Board 1 Ms Anju Dahiya Haryana 2 Mr Yudhveer Himachal pradesh 3 Mr. Virendra Kumar Himachal Pradesh 4 Mr. Harpreet Singh Punjab 5 Mr. Arun Kumar Punjab 6 Ms. Rajini Sharma Delhi 7 Mr. Kaustubh Chandra Joshi Uttarakhand 8 Ms. Seema Rani Chandigarh 9 Ms. Sunita Rajasthan 10 Mr. Durga Ram Muwal Rajasthan 11 Ms. Maria Mruena Miranda Goa 12 Mr. Umesh Bharatbhai Vala Gujarat 13 Mr. Neeraj Saxena Madhya Pradesh 14 Mr. Om Prakash Patidar Madhya Pradesh 15 Ms. Mamta Ahar Chhattisgarh 16 Ms. Kavita Sanghvi CISCE 17 Mr. Iswar Chandra Nayak Odisha 18 Mr. Buddhadev Dutta West Bengal 19 Mr. Javid Ahmed Rather Jammu and Kashmir 20 Mr. Mohd Jabir Ladakh 21 Mr. Khursheed Ahmad Uttar Pradesh 22 Mr. Saurabh Suman Bihar 23 Ms. Nishi Kumari Bihar 24 Mr. Amit Kumar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti 25 Mr. Sidharth Yonzone Eklavya Modeal Residential School 26 Ms. Jainus Jacob Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan 27 Ms. G Ponsankari Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan 28 Mr. Umesh T P Karnataka 29 Ms. Mimi Yhoshii Nagaland 30 Mr. Nongmaithem Gautam Singh Manipur 31 Ms. Mala Jigdal Dorjee Sikkim 32 Ms. Gamchi Timre R. Marak Meghalayay 33 Me. Santosh Nath Tripura 34 Ms. Meenakshi Goswami Assam 35 Ms. Shipra Jharkhand 36 Dr. Ravi Aruna Andhra Pradesh 37 Mr. T N Sridhar Telangana 38 Mr. Kandala Ramaiah Telangana 39 Ms. Sunitha Rao CBSE 40 Ms. Vandna Shahi CBSE 41 Mr. Ramachandran K Tamil Nadu 42 Mr. Shashikant Sambhajirao Kulthe Maharashtra 43 Mr. Somnath Waman Walke Maharashtra 44 Mr. Aravidaraja D Puducherry 45 Mr. Pradeep Negi - PwD Uttarakhand 46 Mr. Ranjan Kumar Biswas - PwD Andaman and Nicobar Islands

About the National Teacher Awards 2022

National Teachers Awards is an annual event which is organized by the Union Education Ministry on Teachers Day - 5th Sept, every year. The National Teachers Awards are conferred to select group of teachers and educators, who have gone over and above their line of duty of teaching children. The finest teachers of the country are lauded by President of India and the Prime Minister for their commitment and hard work towards nation building.

