National Teachers Awards 2022: President Droupadi Murmu to honour Teachers Today, Check Complete List Here

National Teachers Awards 2022: Today, President of India Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Award to Teachers 2022 or NAT to the selected teachers. The National Teachers Awards 2022 Function will be held on 5th Sept 2022, on the occasion of Teachers Day 2022. NAT or the National Teachers Awards 2022 are being held to celebrate the unique contributions of teachers in the process of nation building. A total of 46 teachers from across the country have been selected for the Teachers Awards which will be awarded in different categories including for differently-abled teachers.
#NAT2022 is going to be held on 5th September, 2022 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) September 4, 2022
Hon’ble @rashtrapatibhvn Smt. Droupadi Murmu will confer National Awards to Teachers 2022 to 46 selected awardees. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/rUhSQhCmLj
Prez Murmu, PM Modi to Award Ceremony to be held at Vigyan Bhawan
As per the official release shared by the Union Education Ministry, President Murmu will be the chief guest for the National Teachers Awards 2022 ceremony which will be held on 5th Sept 2022 at 11 AM. The awards function will be held at Vigyan Bhawan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also join Prez Murmu for the awards ceremony, where he is expected to interact with the award winners and commend them for their service to the nation.
National Teachers Awards 2022: Complete List of Winners
Check out the complete list of National Teachers Awards 2022 which will be conferred by President Draupadi Murmu today. The list consists of two teachers, one from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and another one from Uttarakhand, who will be awarded in the Special Category for differently-abled teachers.
|
S.No
|
Name
|
State/ Board
|
1
|
Ms Anju Dahiya
|
Haryana
|
2
|
Mr Yudhveer
|
Himachal pradesh
|
3
|
Mr. Virendra Kumar
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
4
|
Mr. Harpreet Singh
|
Punjab
|
5
|
Mr. Arun Kumar
|
Punjab
|
6
|
Ms. Rajini Sharma
|
Delhi
|
7
|
Mr. Kaustubh Chandra Joshi
|
Uttarakhand
|
8
|
Ms. Seema Rani
|
Chandigarh
|
9
|
Ms. Sunita
|
Rajasthan
|
10
|
Mr. Durga Ram Muwal
|
Rajasthan
|
11
|
Ms. Maria Mruena Miranda
|
Goa
|
12
|
Mr. Umesh Bharatbhai Vala
|
Gujarat
|
13
|
Mr. Neeraj Saxena
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
14
|
Mr. Om Prakash Patidar
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
15
|
Ms. Mamta Ahar
|
Chhattisgarh
|
16
|
Ms. Kavita Sanghvi
|
CISCE
|
17
|
Mr. Iswar Chandra Nayak
|
Odisha
|
18
|
Mr. Buddhadev Dutta
|
West Bengal
|
19
|
Mr. Javid Ahmed Rather
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
20
|
Mr. Mohd Jabir
|
Ladakh
|
21
|
Mr. Khursheed Ahmad
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
22
|
Mr. Saurabh Suman
|
Bihar
|
23
|
Ms. Nishi Kumari
|
Bihar
|
24
|
Mr. Amit Kumar
|
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti
|
25
|
Mr. Sidharth Yonzone
|
Eklavya Modeal Residential School
|
26
|
Ms. Jainus Jacob
|
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan
|
27
|
Ms. G Ponsankari
|
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan
|
28
|
Mr. Umesh T P
|
Karnataka
|
29
|
Ms. Mimi Yhoshii
|
Nagaland
|
30
|
Mr. Nongmaithem Gautam Singh
|
Manipur
|
31
|
Ms. Mala Jigdal Dorjee
|
Sikkim
|
32
|
Ms. Gamchi Timre R. Marak
|
Meghalayay
|
33
|
Me. Santosh Nath
|
Tripura
|
34
|
Ms. Meenakshi Goswami
|
Assam
|
35
|
Ms. Shipra
|
Jharkhand
|
36
|
Dr. Ravi Aruna
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
37
|
Mr. T N Sridhar
|
Telangana
|
38
|
Mr. Kandala Ramaiah
|
Telangana
|
39
|
Ms. Sunitha Rao
|
CBSE
|
40
|
Ms. Vandna Shahi
|
CBSE
|
41
|
Mr. Ramachandran K
|
Tamil Nadu
|
42
|
Mr. Shashikant Sambhajirao Kulthe
|
Maharashtra
|
43
|
Mr. Somnath Waman Walke
|
Maharashtra
|
44
|
Mr. Aravidaraja D
|
Puducherry
|
45
|
Mr. Pradeep Negi - PwD
|
Uttarakhand
|
46
|
Mr. Ranjan Kumar Biswas - PwD
|
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
About the National Teacher Awards 2022
National Teachers Awards is an annual event which is organized by the Union Education Ministry on Teachers Day - 5th Sept, every year. The National Teachers Awards are conferred to select group of teachers and educators, who have gone over and above their line of duty of teaching children. The finest teachers of the country are lauded by President of India and the Prime Minister for their commitment and hard work towards nation building.
