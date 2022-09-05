    National Teachers Awards 2022: President Droupadi Murmu to honour Teachers Today, Check Complete List Here

    National Teachers Awards 2022: President Droupadi Murmu will confer National Awards 2022 or NAT to 46 selected teachers today - 5th Sept 2022. Check the complete National Teachers Awards Winners List Here.

    Updated: Sep 5, 2022 07:10 IST
    National Teachers Awards 2022
    National Teachers Awards 2022

    National Teachers Awards 2022: Today, President of India Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Award to Teachers 2022 or NAT to the selected teachers. The National Teachers Awards 2022 Function will be held on 5th Sept 2022, on the occasion of Teachers Day 2022. NAT or the National Teachers Awards 2022 are being held to celebrate the unique contributions of teachers in the process of nation building. A total of 46 teachers from across the country have been selected for the Teachers Awards which will be awarded in different categories including for differently-abled teachers.

    Prez Murmu, PM Modi to Award Ceremony to be held at Vigyan Bhawan

    As per the official release shared by the Union Education Ministry, President Murmu will be the chief guest for the National Teachers Awards 2022 ceremony which will be held on 5th Sept 2022 at 11 AM. The awards function will be held at Vigyan Bhawan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also join Prez Murmu for the awards ceremony, where he is expected to interact with the award winners and commend them for their service to the nation.

    National Teachers Awards 2022: Complete List of Winners

    Check out the complete list of National Teachers Awards 2022 which will be conferred by President Draupadi Murmu today. The list consists of two teachers, one from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and another one from Uttarakhand, who will be awarded in the Special Category for differently-abled teachers.

    S.No

    Name

    State/ Board

    1

    Ms Anju Dahiya

    Haryana

    2

    Mr Yudhveer

    Himachal pradesh

    3

    Mr. Virendra Kumar

    Himachal Pradesh

    4

    Mr. Harpreet Singh

    Punjab

    5

    Mr. Arun Kumar

    Punjab

    6

    Ms. Rajini Sharma

    Delhi

    7

    Mr. Kaustubh Chandra Joshi

    Uttarakhand

    8

    Ms. Seema Rani

    Chandigarh

    9

    Ms. Sunita

    Rajasthan

    10

    Mr. Durga Ram Muwal

    Rajasthan

    11

    Ms. Maria Mruena Miranda

    Goa

    12

    Mr. Umesh Bharatbhai Vala

    Gujarat

    13

    Mr. Neeraj Saxena

    Madhya Pradesh

    14

    Mr. Om Prakash Patidar

    Madhya Pradesh

    15

    Ms. Mamta Ahar

    Chhattisgarh

    16

    Ms. Kavita Sanghvi

    CISCE

    17

    Mr. Iswar Chandra Nayak

    Odisha

    18

    Mr. Buddhadev Dutta

    West Bengal

    19

    Mr. Javid Ahmed Rather

    Jammu and Kashmir

    20

    Mr. Mohd Jabir

    Ladakh

    21

    Mr. Khursheed Ahmad

    Uttar Pradesh

    22

    Mr. Saurabh Suman

    Bihar

    23

    Ms. Nishi Kumari

    Bihar

    24

    Mr. Amit Kumar

    Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

    25

    Mr. Sidharth Yonzone

    Eklavya Modeal Residential School

    26

    Ms. Jainus Jacob

    Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

    27

    Ms. G Ponsankari

    Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

    28

    Mr. Umesh T P

    Karnataka

    29

    Ms. Mimi Yhoshii

    Nagaland

    30

    Mr. Nongmaithem Gautam Singh

    Manipur

    31

    Ms. Mala Jigdal Dorjee

    Sikkim

    32

    Ms. Gamchi Timre R. Marak

    Meghalayay

    33

    Me. Santosh Nath

    Tripura

    34

    Ms. Meenakshi Goswami

    Assam

    35

    Ms. Shipra

    Jharkhand

    36

    Dr. Ravi Aruna

    Andhra Pradesh

    37

    Mr. T N Sridhar

    Telangana

    38

    Mr. Kandala Ramaiah

    Telangana

    39

    Ms. Sunitha Rao

    CBSE

    40

    Ms. Vandna Shahi

    CBSE

    41

    Mr. Ramachandran K

    Tamil Nadu

    42

    Mr. Shashikant Sambhajirao Kulthe

    Maharashtra

    43

    Mr. Somnath Waman Walke

    Maharashtra

    44

    Mr. Aravidaraja D

    Puducherry

    45

    Mr. Pradeep Negi - PwD

    Uttarakhand

    46

    Mr. Ranjan Kumar Biswas - PwD

    Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    About the National Teacher Awards 2022

    National Teachers Awards is an annual event which is organized by the Union Education Ministry on Teachers Day - 5th Sept, every year. The National Teachers Awards are conferred to select group of teachers and educators, who have gone over and above their line of duty of teaching children. The finest teachers of the country are lauded by President of India and the Prime Minister for their commitment and hard work towards nation building.

    Also Read: CUET PG Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Download CUET PG Hall Tickets for 5th and 6th Sept Exam at cuet.nta.nic.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories