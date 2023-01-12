    National Youth Day 2023: PM to Inaugurate National Youth Festival

    National Youth Day is being celebrated today - January 12, 2023, commemorating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand. PM Modi to inaugurate 26th National Youth Festival in Hubballi, Karnataka. Check details here.

    Updated: Jan 12, 2023 11:39 IST
    National Youth Day 2023: India is celebrating National Youth Day today - January 12, 2023, commemorating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand. On the occasion, PM Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the 26th National Youth Festival in Hubballi, Karnataka. The theme for National Youth Festival this year is Viksit Yuva - Viksit Bharat.

    The government of India in 1984 declared January 12 as National Youth Day and since it has been celebrated across the country every year. The government states that the Philosophy of Swami Vivekanand and the ideals for which he lived and worked could be a great source of inspiration for Indian Youth.

    Official Press Release - Click Here

    National Youth Day Festival

    The National Youth Day 2023 Festival will be conducted from January 12 to 14, 2023 which will have a Youth Summit consisting of Discussions on Five themes that stem from G20 and Y20 Events. The themes include 

    • Future of Work, Industry, Innovation and 21st-Century Skills
    • Climate Change and Disaster Risk Education
    • Peace Building and Reconciliation
    • Shared Future-Youth in Democracy and Governance
    • Health and Well Being

    The summit will have over 60 experts participating along with several competitive as well as non-competitive events which will be conducted during the event. The different competitive events being conducted include Fold Dances and Songs which will also provide a boost to local traditional cultures. The non-competitive events include Yogathon.

    During the event, wight indigenous sports and martial arts will also be presented during the event by national-level performers along with other events like Food Festival, Youth Artist Camp, Adventure Sports Activities, Special Know your Army, Navy and Air Force Camps, etc. 

    Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that the NEP 2020 is prepared to train the youth and the next generation to become World Humans. The implementation of the NEP is a true tribute to an era promoter like Swami Vivekanand.

    Also Read: National Youth Day 2023: UGC Requests HEIs to Encourage Students to Participate in Webinar

