NBE FET 2022 Application Window To Close Today at natboard.edu.in, Know Steps to Apply Here

FET Application Form 2022: As per the recent updates, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the application window for Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022 today - on January 27, 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply for the NBE FET 2022 have to apply in online mode by 11.55 pm today. They can fill up the NBE FET application form 2022 on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Once the FET application window closes, the authorities will not accept any forms.

Soon after this, NBE will activate the FET application correction window on January 28, 2023. Those who wish to make changes or modifications in the NBE FET application form can do the same till January 29, 2023. As per the released schedule, FET 2022 will be conducted on February 10, 2023.

FET 2022 Application Form - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Fill FET 2022 Application Form?

Candidates can apply for FET 2022 only in online mode. To complete the application process of FET, they have to pay an application fee of Rs. 4,250 for Indian and Rs.37,500, excluding GST and other charges for international students. Go through the steps to know how to apply for FET 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NBE FET - nbe.edu.in.

2nd Step - Select - FET and click on - New Registration.

3rd Step - Now enter the asked details and complete FET registration.

4th Step - Login and fill up the FET 2022 application form.

5th Step - Also, upload documents - photographs, signature and thumb impressions in the requisite format.

6th Step - Now, pay the application fees and submit the form.

About NBE Fellowship Entrance Test 2022

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducts Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) in the different cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. FET is a postdoctoral entrance exam that will be held in online mode for a duration of 1 hour and 45 minutes. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on January 20, but has been postponed to February 10.

