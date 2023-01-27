NEET PG 2023: Registrations Close Today, Apply at nbe.edu.in

NEET PG 2023 Registrations: The National Board of Examination will close the NEET PG 2023 Online Registration window today - January 27, 2023. Candidates yet to complete the NEET PG 2023 registrations can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

NBE will be conducting the NEET PG 2023 Exams on March 5, 2023. Candidates can apply for the NEET PG 2023 by first completing the registrations and logging in using the created credentials to complete the application form and submit the application fees.

NEET PG 2023 Registration and Application link is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also complete the NEET PG 2023 Applications through the direct link given here.

NEET PG 2023 Schedule

NEET PG 2023 Exams will be conducted in March 2023. Candidates can check the complete schedule of the NEET PG 2023 Exam Here

Event Date NEET PG 2023 Applications January 7 to 27, 2023 Edit Window for All Payment Success Applications January 30 to February 3, 2023 Final and Selective Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images Photograph Signatures Thumb Impression February 14 to 17, 2023 Issue of Admit Card February 27, 2023 NEET PG 2023 March 5, 2023 Declaration of Result By March 31, 2023

NEET PG 2023 Exam Fee

The NEET PG 2023 Exam Fee has to be submitted online. According to the fee prescribed, students from General, OBC and EWS Category are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 4,250/-. Students from the Schedule Caste, Scheduled Tribe and PWD categories have to submit an application fee of Rs. 3,250/-

How to Apply for NEET PG 2023

The application process for NEET PG 2023 is completely online. Candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the NEET PG 2023 Registration and Application Process.

Step 1: Visit the NEET PG 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the Application link

Step 3: Click on Register and enter the required details

Step 4: Login using the credentials

Step 5: Enter the required details in the NEET PG 2023 Applications

Step 6: Submit the NEET PG 2023 application form and click on the final submission

