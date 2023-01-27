    NEET PG 2023: Registrations Close Today, Apply at nbe.edu.in

    National Board of Examination will close the NEET PG 2023 Application window today - January 27, 2023. Candidates applying can complete the applications through the link available on the official website.

    Updated: Jan 27, 2023 08:39 IST
    NEET PG 2023 Registrations
    NEET PG 2023 Registrations: The National Board of Examination will close the NEET PG 2023 Online Registration window today - January 27, 2023. Candidates yet to complete the NEET PG 2023 registrations can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process. 

    NBE will be conducting the NEET PG 2023 Exams on March 5, 2023. Candidates can apply for the NEET PG 2023 by first completing the registrations and logging in using the created credentials to complete the application form and submit the application fees.

    NEET PG 2023 Registration and Application link is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also complete the NEET PG 2023 Applications through the direct link given here. 

    NEET PG 2023 Direct Link - Click Here

    NEET PG 2023 Schedule

    NEET PG 2023 Exams will be conducted in March 2023. Candidates can check the complete schedule of the NEET PG 2023 Exam Here

    Event

    Date

    NEET PG 2023 Applications 

    January 7 to 27, 2023

    Edit Window for All Payment Success Applications

    January 30 to February 3, 2023

    Final and Selective Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images 

    Photograph

    Signatures 

    Thumb Impression

    February 14 to 17, 2023

    Issue of Admit Card

    February 27, 2023

    NEET PG 2023

    March 5, 2023

    Declaration of Result

    By March 31, 2023 

    NEET PG 2023 Exam Fee

    The NEET PG 2023 Exam Fee has to be submitted online. According to the fee prescribed, students from General, OBC and EWS Category are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 4,250/-. Students from the Schedule Caste, Scheduled Tribe and PWD categories have to submit an application fee of Rs. 3,250/-

    How to Apply for NEET PG 2023 

    The application process for NEET PG 2023 is completely online. Candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the NEET PG 2023 Registration and Application Process.

    Step 1: Visit the NEET PG 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the Application link

    Step 3: Click on Register and enter the required details

    Step 4: Login using the credentials

    Step 5: Enter the required details in the NEET PG 2023 Applications

    Step 6: Submit the NEET PG 2023 application form and click on the final submission

