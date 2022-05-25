NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022 NOT Today, Get Complete Details Here

NBSE Results 2022: Considering the fake news doing the rounds regarding the release of the Nagaland Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022, it has been confirmed that the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC Results 2022 will not be announced today.

As per the news circulated, the NBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 were to be announced in the afternoon session on the official website of Nagaland Board. It must be noted that as and when the NBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 are announced it will be available on the official website - nbsenl.edu.in.

Students awaiting the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC Results 2022 are advised to keep visiting the official website for regular updates on the declaration of the Nagaland Board 10th and 12th Result 2022.

When is the Nagaland Board Results 2022 Expected to be declared?

The Nagaland Board of School Education conducted the Class 10 and 12 exams for the students in March 2022. It is expected that the NBSE 10th and 12th results 2022 will be announced on the official website shortly.

How to check NBSE Results 2022

Nagaland Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be available on the official website of Nagaland Board soon. To check the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the NBSE Registration number in the result link provided. Candidates can also check their results through the direct link which will be made available here.

