NCHMCT JEE Round 2 Counselling Registration Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

NCHMCT JEE 2023 Round 2 Counselling: The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) will close the NCHM JEE 2023 round 2 counselling registrations today, June 26, 2023. Students interested in participating in the second round of counselling can visit the official website today to complete the registration and choice-filling process.

The NCHM JEE 2023 round 2 allotment result will be announced tomorrow, June 27, 2023. Students who are allotted seats in the second round counselling can complete the seat acceptance and submit the required documents from June 28 to July 1, 2023.

The registration link for the round 2 counselling process is available on the official website - nchmcounselling.nic.in. A direct link for students to complete the counselling registration process is also available below.

NCHMCT JEE 2023 Counselling Registrations

The link for candidates to complete the counselling registrations for the B.Sc and M.Sc programme is available online until today, June 26, 2023. Students eligible to complete the counselling registrations can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NCHMCT JEE counselling

Step 2: Click on the counselling registration link for the B.Sc and M.Sc programme on the homepage

Step 3: Click on new registration and complete the registration process

Step 4: Fill out and submit the applications

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

A total of four counselling rounds with a final round will be conducted for the B.Sc programme while only two rounds along with a final round will be conducted for the M.Sc programme.

