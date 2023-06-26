  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NCHMCT JEE Round 2 Counselling Registration Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

NCHMCT JEE Round 2 Counselling Registration Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

NCHM JEE 2023 round 2 counselling registration window to close today, June 26, 2023. Eligible candidates can complete the counselling registration and choice filling process through the link given here. 

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 26, 2023 10:47 IST
NCHM JEE 2023 Round 2 Counselling
NCHM JEE 2023 Round 2 Counselling

NCHMCT JEE 2023 Round 2 Counselling: The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) will close the NCHM JEE 2023 round 2 counselling registrations today, June 26, 2023. Students interested in participating in the second round of counselling can visit the official website today to complete the registration and choice-filling process. 

The NCHM JEE 2023 round 2 allotment result will be announced tomorrow, June 27, 2023.  Students who are allotted seats in the second round counselling can complete the seat acceptance and submit the required documents from June 28  to July 1, 2023. 

The registration link for the round 2 counselling process is available on the official website - nchmcounselling.nic.in. A direct link for students to complete the counselling registration process is also available below. 

NCHM JEE 2023 Round 2 B.Sc - Click Here

NCHM JEE 2023 Round 2 M.Sc - Click Here

NCHMCT JEE 2023 Counselling Registrations

The link for candidates to complete the counselling registrations for the B.Sc and M.Sc programme is available online until today, June 26, 2023. Students eligible to complete the counselling registrations can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NCHMCT JEE counselling

Step 2: Click on the counselling registration link for the B.Sc and M.Sc programme on the homepage

Step 3: Click on new registration and complete the registration process

Step 4: Fill out and submit the applications

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

A total of four counselling rounds with a final round will be conducted for the B.Sc programme while only two rounds along with a final round will be conducted for the M.Sc programme. 

Also Read: OJEE 2023 Special Phase Exams Begin Today, Check Exam Schedule Here

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023