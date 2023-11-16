NCHMCT JEE 2024 Registration Schedule Out; Check Timetable Here

  1. Home
NCHMCT JEE 2024 registration schedule is live now. Candidates can check out the exam dates on the official website: www.nchmct.info.

Updated: Nov 16, 2023 18:00 IST
NCHMCT JEE 2024 Registration: The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology, NCHMCT has announced the application schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE. Candidates can check out the complete schedule on the official website: www.nchmct.info. 

According to the NCHMCT JEE 2024 registration schedule, the application process will begin in the first week of February and will continue till May 2024. The authorities have also released tentative schedules for admit cards, exam dates, etc. 

NCHMCT JEE 2024 Dates 

The dates for NCHMCT JEE 2024 have been mentioned below: 

Events

Dates

NCHMCT JEE Registration 2024

1st week of February 2024 to May 2024

NCHMCT JEE 2024 Application Correction Window

May 2024 (Tentative)

Advance City Intimation Slip

May 2024 (Tentative)

NCHMCT JEE 2024 Admit Card

May 2024 (Tentative)

NCHMCT JEE 2024 Exam Date

May 2024 (Tentative)

Answer Key (Provisional)

May 2024 (Tentative)

First Round Online Registration 

June 2024 (Tentative)

How to Register for NCHMCT JEE 2024?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1:Visit the official website: nchmct.info

Step 2: Complete the signup form by providing the required details

Step 3: Fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout

NCHMCT JEE 2024 Application Fee

Check out the category-wise registration fee below:

  • General/ OBC-(NCL) / Gen-EWS- 1,000
  • SC/ ST /PWD /Transgenders- 450

