NEET 2022 Answer Key 2022 Likely to be Released Today at neet.nta.nic.in; Check Update Here

NEET 2022 Answer Key 2022 Date, NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Latest Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) answer key for the candidates who appeared for the exam. As per latest media reports, it is expected that NEET answer key 2022 will be released today. However, there has been no official update regarding the release of NEET 2022 answer key as of now.

Candidates will be able to check and download NEET 2022 answer key from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the NEET answer key, question papers and response sheets’ copies will also be released. The NEET UG answer sheets or OMR copies are manually scanned into the system and tagged.

NEET 2022 Answer Key to Release Today?

As per some media reports, the NEET answer key is expected to be released today in online mode. NTA will be releasing the official NEET answer key at neet.nta.nic.in. However, an official confirmation is still awaited regarding the same. As soon as the NEET UG answer keys 2022 are released, candidates can check and match their responses. This year, NEET UG was held on 17th July 2022. Over 18 lakh candidates registered for the medical entrance examination of whom more than 16 lakh appeared in the exam.

What After The Release of NEET 2022 Answer Key?

Once the answer key of NEET is released, candidates must download the same from the official website. They will be able to calculate their probable scores by using the NEET UG answer key. Further, they will get 48 hours to raise objections. Candidates have to raise objections and pay the fee, as required. Once the objections are reviewed, NTA will prepare the final answer key based on which the NEET UG result will be announced.

How To Calculate Scores by Using NEET 2022 Answer Key?

The answer key of NEET can be used for calculating the probable scores before the announcement of the result. With the help of the approximate scores based on the NEET 2022 answer key, candidates can get an idea of whether they will be able to qualify for the medical entrance exam or not. To calculate the probable scores, they need to use this formula -

NEET UG Score = (4 x Number of Correct Responses) - (1 x Numer of Incorrect Responses).