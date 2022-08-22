NEET Answer Key 2022 Live: Answer key and Result Expected this week, Check at neet.nta.nic.in

22 Aug 07:26 PM Which are the top colleges for students to apply for admissions After the NEET UG 2022 answer key and results are declared, students who have qualified the exams will be eligible to apply for the counselling procedure. The top colleges as per NIRF Ranking 2022 are as followes All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

Banaras Hindu University

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

22 Aug 06:58 PM Students take to social media regarding NEET UG 2022 Answer Key With no information available yet on the declaration of the NEET UG 2022 Proisional Answer Key, students have been taking to social media seeking a responce from NTA regarding the declaration of the NEET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key. @manashTOI sir any update about neet ug 2022. When answer key and result will be declared — sriram pal (@srirampal17) August 22, 2022

How to raise objections against Provisional Answer Key Candidates will be able to raise objections in case there are any errors. Students can click on the link to raise objections provided on the official website to challenge the answer key. Visit the NTA NEET onofficial website - neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the NEET UG 2022 Answer key
Enter the login details
Select the question to raise objection
Submit the supporting details
Complete the fee payment

Click on the NEET UG 2022 Answer key

Enter the login details

Select the question to raise objection

Submit the supporting details

Complete the fee payment

22 Aug 04:57 PM What is the NEET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key The NEET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key contains the answers along with the questions asked during the exam. Students must note that through the provisional answer key students will be able to challenge the answer key against any errors mentioned in the answer key following which the final answer key will be issued.

22 Aug 04:30 PM NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Latest Updates The NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is expected to be announced by the officials soon. It is expected that the National Testing Ageny will be releasing the Answer Key and Response Sheets by in this week. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.

22 Aug 03:32 PM NEET UG 2022 Previous year Cutoff NEET UG 2022 cutoff will be released for the General, SC/ST, OBC, PWD category students. Candidates can check the cutoff for the previous years admissions below. Category Cutoff General Category 720-138 Scheduled Castes (SC) 146-113 Scheduled Tribes (ST) 146-113 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 146-113

22 Aug 03:15 PM What to keep in mind when checking the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key When checking the Answer key students must make sure that they cross check the answers given in the answer key with the answers marked in the copy of the response sheets which will be provided. Any clarifications and corrections need to be mentioned in the objection link which will also be available along with the NEET UG 2022 provisional answer key

22 Aug 02:58 PM Students await clarification on Answer Key Aspirants who have appeared for the NEET UG 2022 exams conducted on July 17, 2022 have been eagerly waiting for an update on the declaration of the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key. Students have been requsting the NTA to give a clarification on the release of the Answer key for NEET UG 2022 exams. @DG_NTA Please give us an update regarding NEET UG 2022 answer key and result we have been waiting for weeks #NEETUG2022 — Ammaar Ahmed (@Ammaar_03) August 19, 2022

22 Aug 01:35 PM What is the division of seats for admissions NEET UG 2022 admissions are conducted under two sections - AIQ (All India Quita) and state Quota. While a total of 15% seats are allotted in the All India Quota Admissions 85% seats are allotted in the state quota.

22 Aug 01:12 PM NEET UG 2022 Counselling After the NEET UG 2022 Results are declared, students who have qualified the exams wll be able to apply for the NEET UG 2022 Counselling procedure. The Counselling process is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee in a few rounds until all the vacant seats under the All India Category are filled.

22 Aug 12:44 PM What after the NEET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key is Released After the NEET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key is released, the link for students to raise objections will be made available. Shortly after the NEET UG 2022 provisional answer key is released, the board will consider all the objections and challenges raised based on which the final Answer Key and NEET UG 2022 Results will be announced.

22 Aug 12:25 PM How to raise objections against Answer Key After the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is released, NTA will activate the link for students to raise objections against the answer key. To raise objections students need to login using the link provided. After the login in completed candidates can click on the question and raise their objections along with documented proof supporting the claim. It must also be noted that fee will be applicable to the number of objections raised.

22 Aug 11:16 AM What courses can candidates apply for after NEET After qualifying the NEET UG 2022 Exams studets will be eligible to apply MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses. Candidates will be admissted to recognized Medical/Dental /AYUSH and other Colleges/ Deemed Universities /Institutes (AIIMS & JIPMER)

22 Aug 10:58 AM NEET UG Exam Answer Sheet The NEET UG 2022 exams were conducted in the offline pen and paper mode. Students were provided with the question booklet and the OMR Answer sheet where they were required to mark the correct answers by filling in the option circles.

22 Aug 10:35 AM Students await release of NEET UG 2022 Answer Key With the NEET UG 2022 exams being conducted over a month ago, students and parents of the aspirants are eagerly awaiting for a word on the relase of the NEET UG 2022 Provisional answer key and the declaration of the results. @DG_NTA @dpradhanbjp @narendramodi @PMOIndia

Parents and Students of NEET UG 2022 are eagerly waiting for provisional answer key/OMR/final answer key/result. Please provide update on this on humanitarian grounds at least. #NEETUG2022 — Nethaji Narasimalu (@NethajiNarasima) August 21, 2022

22 Aug 10:13 AM NEET UG 2022 Conducted in multiple languages The NEET UG 2022 examinations were conducted as a miltil-ingual exam. Students appearing for the NEET UG 2022 exams were able to attempt the exams in the following languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi and Urdu

22 Aug 09:50 AM NEET UG 2022 Marking Scheme The NEET UG 2022 Exams were conducted in the offline pen and paper mode. Students were to attempt the exams for a total of 720 Marks. The questions asked were multiple choice to be attempted in a duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes. The marking scheme is provided below. Particulars Score Correct Response/Answer 4 Marks Incorrect Response/Answer One mark to be deducted Unanswered 0 More than one response 0

22 Aug 09:31 AM NEET UG 2022 Question Paper and Response Sheet Along with the NEET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key, the National Testing Agency will also be releasing the NEET UG 2022 Question Paper and the Response Sheet of the candidate. The response sheet is released so that students can cross check the answers marked by them during the exam with the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key.

