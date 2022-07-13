NEET 2022 Postponed?: Delhi HC to hear plea seeking postponement of NEET UG Medical Entrance Test Tomorrow

NEET 2022 Postponed?: Even as demand for postponement of NEET-UG 2022 Medical Entrance Exam continues on social media platforms, recently a media report has also emerged claiming that some concerned stakeholders have taken legal recourse for the same. The latest update shared by a leading national-level media agency suggests that a plea has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking deferment of the NEET-UG 2022 Exam from its scheduled date. As per the exam date notified by NTA, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - NEET 2022 exam for undergraduate courses will be held on 17th July 2022. Live Law, an agency which covers legal aspects and court proceedings, has also confirmed that Delhi High Court has accepted the plea and it will be listed for urgent hearing tomorrow - 14th July 2022.

Will NTA Postpone NEET 2022 Exam?

With the emergence of this report which claims that the Delhi High Court will hear a plea seeking postponement of the NEET-UG 2022 Exam; the million-dollar question that all medical aspirants are wondering is ‘Will NTA Postpone NEET 2022 Exam?’ Well, there is no simple and clear answer or explanation to this question so far; as the report that a legal challenge has been put up against NEET 2022 Exam Date is yet to be confirmed. So far, Delhi High Court has only accepted the plea and agreed to hear it on an urgent basis tomorrow. The best outcome that aspirants can expect from the legal proceedings is that Delhi HC orders a stay on the conduct of NEET UG 2022 which is scheduled for 17th July 2022 - Sunday.

Delhi High Court to hear tomorrow plea to postpone #NEETUG2022. https://t.co/ikjjlQju4M — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) July 13, 2022

NEET 2022 Postponement Demands Rage on Social Media

While the outcome of the plea filed by aspirants before Delhi HC will be announced tomorrow, the demand for postponement of the NEET UG 2022 exam continues to rage on social media. During the last few weeks, lakhs of medical aspirants have taken to social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter seeking postponement of NEET UG 2022 Exam. These aspirants have reached out to PM Modi, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and even other key stakeholders within the NTA office to highlight their concerns. Aspirants have been demanding postponement of NEET UG 2022 because they claim that less time has been given to them to prepare for the medical entrance exam. On similar lines, several aspirants have been demanding an extra attempt for NEET UG 2022 at par with JEE Main 2022.

Also Read: NEET Admit Card 2022 (OUT): NTA Released NEET 2022 Admit Cards at neet.nta.nic.in