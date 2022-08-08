NEET Answer Key 2022: Know When NEET UG Results and Answer Key will be Available at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET Answer Key 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) answer key date and time soon. As soon as the NEET UG answer keys are issued, candidates can check and match their responses in exam on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Last year, the NEET UG answer key was issued on 15th October and result was declared on 1st November. However, there has been no confirmation regarding the same by the officials.

Once the answer key is released, candidates can raise objections, if any, against the NEET 2022 UG answer key through the official website. This year, NEET UG was held on 17th July 2022. This time, NTA held the NEET UG 2022 in 3,570 centres in 497 cities including 14 cities outside. Around 18 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET UG exams.

How to Download NEET Answer Key 2022?

NEET UG 2022 will be conducted in the pen-and-paper mode for admission to 90,825 MBBS, 27,948 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 603 BVSc, and AH seats, which include 1,899 AIIMS and 249 JIPMER seats.

To download the NEET UG answer key, candidates will have to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Go through the steps below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA NEET - neet.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, they need to click on the link - NEET UG answer key, once released.

3rd Step - The login window will appear on the screen. Enter the application number and other details in the space provided.

4th Step - The NEET UG 2022 provisional answer key will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Candidates can also download or save the same for future references.

NEET Answer Key 2022 Date, OMR Response Sheets and Question Papers

Going as per media reports, NTA will also release the NEET answer key in online mode. However, any confirmation on NEET UG answer key release date 2022 is still awaited. The provisional NEET UG 2022 answer key will be put out along with the question paper as well as the OMR response sheets of the candidates. They can use these to calculate their probable NEET UG score.

NEET UG Results 2022

Based on the final answer key, NTA will declare the NEET result 2022. As per the past trends, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the merit list of the candidates based on the NEET result 2022. An overall NEET merit list is also released with details of all the candidates who have cleared the examination.