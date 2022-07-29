NEET Answer Key 2022: NTA likely to release Provisional Answer Key Today at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET Answer Key 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) in online mode. As per media reports, the NEET answer key is expected to be released today in online mode. However, there has been no confirmation regarding the same by the officials. Candidates will be able to download the NEET provisional answer key 2022 in PDF format at NTA's website - neet.nta.nic.in.

Along with the NEET 2022 answer key, NTA will also release the OMR response sheets and question papers. Once the answer key is released, candidates can raise objections, if any, against the NEET 2022 UG answer key through the official website. This year, NEET UG was held on 17th July 2022.

NEET Answer Key 2022, OMR Response Sheets and Question Papers

Going as per media reports, NTA is expected to release the NEET answer key today in online mode. However, any confirmation on NEET UG answer key release date 2022 is still awaited. The provisional NEET UG 2022 answer key will be put out along with the question paper as well as the OMR response sheets of the candidates. They can use these to calculate their probable NEET UG score.

How To Download NEET Answer Key 2022?

To download the NEET UG answer key, candidates will have to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, they need to click on the link - NEET UG answer key, once released. The login window will appear on the screen. Enter the application number and other details in the space provided. The NEET UG 2022 provisional answer key will appear on the screen. Candidates can also download or save the same for future references.

How To Raise Objections in NEET Answer Key?

Once the NEET UG provisional answer key is released, the candidates will get a provision to raise objections in it. They will be able to raise objections against the same on the official website. To challenge the answer key, they will have to pay a fee of Rs. 200 per answer. The NTA will take into account the challenges raised and release the NEET UG 2022 final answer key based on it. The final answer key will be published before announcing the NEET result 2022.

About National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG)

The NEET-UG exam is held for admission into various medical courses like - MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses that are offered in recognized Medical/Dental /AYUSH and other Colleges/ Deemed Universities /Institutes (AIIMS & JIPMER). This year, a total of 18,72,329 candidates had registered for the exam in the county.