NEET PG Counselling 2023: AIIMS Bhopal to Conduct Stray Vacancy Round on August 29

NEET PG Counselling 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Bhopal has declared the conduction of the NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round for admission to MD/MS courses on August 29, 2023. Candidates from the AIIMS merit list published on May 13, 2023, are eligible for admission to AIIMS Bhopal.

The NEET PG Counselling 2023 seats are available in Microbiology and Transfusion Medicine and Blood Bank. The provisionally eligible candidates who have not been allotted any seat can participate in the stray vacancy round.

However, candidates who have been allotted seats in any of the previous rounds and have joined the respective institutes are not eligible for the NEET PG Counselling 2023.

Documents Required for NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round

All participating candidates must carry original documents, where accepting a seat will be treated as on-spot admission and original documents will be deposited on the spot.

Final registration slip

NEET 2023 rank card

Admit card issued by AIIMS Delhi

MBBS 1st, 2nd, and 3rd professional exam mark sheet

MBBS Degree Certificate

Internship completion certificate

High school/Birth Certificate as proof of DOB

Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by MCI

Non-joining any accepted seat will lead to the imposition of a penalty as applicable to students resigning after admission.

The selected candidates are required to join immediately on the same date: August 29, 2023. If there is any change in the final position of the vacant seats at AIIMS, Bhopal available for the Stray Vacancy round, the same will be displayed on the Institute website and the latest position will be at 12: 00 Noon on August 29, 2023.

Also Read: NEET PG 2024-25: NMC asks medical colleges to submit fresh applications for increase in PG seats for next session