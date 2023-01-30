NEET FET 2022: Application Edit Window Open, Get Direct Link Here

NEET FET 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) has opened the application correction window for the students who are appearing for the NEET FET 2022 examination. As per the recent updates, candidates who have applied for the NEET FET 2022 and submitted their exam fee can make the required changes to their application form through the official website- natboard.edu.in.

As per the recent updates, the NEET FET 2022 application edit window will close on January 30, 2023, till 11.55 pm. However, no new applications will be accepted during this process.

NEET FET 2022 Application Edit Window Official Notice - Direct Link (Click Here)

NEET FET 2022 List of Candidates Required to Resubmit Images - Direct Link

What cannot be edited in NEET FET 2022 Application Form?

According to the official notification, students can edit the uploaded information in their NEET FET 2022 application form except the details given below.

Candidates’ Name

Mobile Number

Verified Email ID

Test City

Nationality

NEET FET 2022 Application Correction Window

According to the information available in the official notice, candidates who have not uploaded their photographs, signatures, or thumb impressions according to the prescribed image upload instructions need to rectify the images in their NEET FET 2022 application form. However, NBEMS has released a list of candidates who need to resubmit the images uploaded in the application form.

As per the recent updates, the final corrections in the images uploaded by the candidates can be done between February 1, 2023, to February 2, 2023. However, students are advised to go through the information bulletin available on the website before submitting the final images in their NEET FET 2022 application form.

Also Read: ICAI CA Foundation Result December 2022 Expected Soon, Check at icai.org