    NEET FET 2022: Application Edit Window Open, Get Direct Link Here

    The NBEMS has opened the application edit window for the students who are appearing for NEET FET 2022 examination in online mode. Candidates can make the necessary changes through the official website- natboard.edu.in. Check complete details here

    Updated: Jan 30, 2023 10:03 IST
    NEET FET 2022 Application Edit Window Open
    NEET FET 2022 Application Edit Window Open

    NEET FET 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) has opened the application correction window for the students who are appearing for the NEET FET 2022 examination. As per the recent updates, candidates who have applied for the NEET FET 2022 and submitted their exam fee can make the required changes to their application form through the official website- natboard.edu.in.

    As per the recent updates, the NEET FET 2022 application edit window will close on January 30, 2023, till 11.55 pm. However, no new applications will be accepted during this process.

    NEET FET 2022 Application Edit Window Official Notice - Direct Link (Click Here)

    NEET FET 2022 List of Candidates Required to Resubmit Images - Direct Link

    What cannot be edited in NEET FET 2022 Application Form?

    According to the official notification, students can edit the uploaded information in their NEET FET 2022 application form except the details given below.

    • Candidates’ Name
    • Mobile Number
    • Verified Email ID
    • Test City
    • Nationality

    NEET FET 2022 Application Correction Window

    According to the information available in the official notice, candidates who have not uploaded their photographs, signatures, or thumb impressions according to the prescribed image upload instructions need to rectify the images in their NEET FET 2022 application form. However, NBEMS has released a list of candidates who need to resubmit the images uploaded in the application form.

    As per the recent updates, the final corrections in the images uploaded by the candidates can be done between February 1, 2023, to February 2, 2023. However, students are advised to go through the information bulletin available on the website before submitting the final images in their NEET FET 2022 application form.

    Also Read: ICAI CA Foundation Result December 2022 Expected Soon, Check at icai.org

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification