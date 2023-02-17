NEET MDS 2023: Application Window for Image Correction Open, Get Direct Link Here

NEET MDS 2023: As per the recent updates, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has opened the application correction window for the candidates who are appearing for the NEET MDS 2023 examination. As per the recent updates, the candidates who have already registered for the NEET MDS 2023 and successfully submitted their exam fee can make the image corrections in their application form by visiting the official website- nbe.edu.in.

As per the official schedule, the NEET MDS 2023 final selective edit window will be made available till February 19, 2023.

NEET MDS 2023 Application Correction Window - Direct Link (Click Here)

NEET MDS 2023 Important Dates

Candidates who are appearing for the NEET MDS 2023 examinations can check the important details mentioned in the table given below.

Events Dates Final and Selective Edit Window for NEET MDS 2023 February 17, 2023, to February 19, 2023 NEET MDS 2023 Internship Cut-off Release June 30, 2023

NEET MDS 2023 Application Correction Window Official Notice - Direct Link

What can be edited in the NEET MDS 2023 Application Form?

As per the official notice, candidates can edit the following details in the already uploaded information in their application form.

Photograph of the candidate

Candidate's Signature

Thumb impression

How to Edit NEET MDS 2023 Application Form?

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to know how to edit the NEET MDS 2023 application form

Step 1: Visit NBE's official website- nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET MDS link available on the screen

Step 3: Now, click on already registered to login

Step 4: Fill out the login details and then visit the edit window in the NEET MDS 2023 application form

Step 5: Download the NEET MDS 2023 Application Correction form and take a few printouts for future use

NEET MDS 2023

According to the official notice, candidates who still have not made the corrections in their uploaded images i.e. Photographs, Signatures and Thumb impressions in their application form need to make the required changes before the deadline. However, no further opportunity will be provided to make corrections. It is advisable for students to submit the final images in the NEET MDS 2023 application form as per the specified image guidelines.

