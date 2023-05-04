NEET PG 2023 Counselling Dates Expected Soon at mcc.nic.in, Check Previous Year Cutoff Here

NEET PG 2023: As per the recent updates, the Medical Counselling Committee will soon release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for the Postgraduate counselling schedule in online mode. Along with the schedule, the examination authority will also release the other important details with the information brochure. Those candidates who are qualified in the NEET PG 2023 exam with the minimum cut-off marks will be considered eligible for counselling. They have to register themselves for the counselling from the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2023 Important Dates

Candidates who have appeared in the NEET PG 2023 entrance exam to get admission into various postgraduate programmes can check the important dates related to the exam in the table mentioned below.

Events Dates NEET PG 2023 Exam March Announcement of NEET PG 2023 Result along with the cutoff marks March 14, 2023 Publication of 50% All India Quota (AIQ) merit list To be announced NEET PG 2023 Counselling Dates To be announced

NEET PG 2023 Cut-off Marks

As per the recent updates, the examination authority released the NEET PG cut-off marks along with the NEET PG results on March 14, 2023. Candidates can check the cutoff marks and qualifying percentile for the various categories in the table given below.

Category Percentile Score General/EWS 50th Percentile 291 General/PwBD 45th Percentile 274 SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th Percentile 257

NEET PG 2022 Cut-off Marks

Candidates who want to get admission into different programmes check the past years' cutoff marks in the table below:

Category Percentile Cutoff marks General 50th 275 SC/ST/OBC 40th 245 General-PH 45th 260 SC/ST/OBC-PH 40th 245

