NEET PG 2023 Counselling Dates Expected Soon at mcc.nic.in, Check Previous Year Cutoff Here

MCC will soon release the NEET PG counselling schedule in online mode. Qualified candidates will have to register themselves for the counselling from the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in. Check details here

Updated: May 4, 2023 16:20 IST
NEET PG 2023: As per the recent updates, the Medical Counselling Committee will soon release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for the Postgraduate counselling schedule in online mode. Along with the schedule, the examination authority will also release the other important details with the information brochure. Those candidates who are qualified in the NEET PG 2023 exam with the minimum cut-off marks will be considered eligible for counselling. They have to register themselves for the counselling from the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2023 Important Dates

Candidates who have appeared in the NEET PG 2023 entrance exam to get admission into various postgraduate programmes can check the important dates related to the exam in the table mentioned below.

Events

Dates

NEET PG 2023 Exam

March

Announcement of NEET PG 2023 Result along with the cutoff marks

March 14, 2023

Publication of 50% All India Quota (AIQ) merit list

To be announced

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Dates

To be announced

NEET PG 2023 Cut-off Marks

As per the recent updates, the examination authority released the NEET PG cut-off marks along with the NEET PG results on March 14, 2023. Candidates can check the cutoff marks and qualifying percentile for the various categories in the table given below. 

Category

Percentile

Score

General/EWS

50th Percentile

291

General/PwBD

45th Percentile

274

SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC)

40th Percentile

257

NEET PG 2022 Cut-off Marks

Candidates who want to get admission into different programmes check the past years' cutoff marks in the table below:

Category

Percentile

Cutoff marks

General

50th

275

SC/ST/OBC

40th

245

General-PH

45th

260

SC/ST/OBC-PH

40th

245

