JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Expected Soon, Check Steps to Access Scorecard Here

JKBOSE Results 2023 Soon: As per the latest updates, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is expected to announce the class 10th, 12th results anytime soon. Once declared, candidates will be able to access soft zone and hard zone results on the official website i.e. jkbose.nic.in. They will have to enter their login credentials to access it. Once the results are announced, the official website is likely to be crashed. In this situation, examinees can get their results via SMS.

JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 contains the student's name, parents' names, roll number, and scores. JKBOSE 10th exams for the soft zone began on March 9 and ended on April 5, 2023, while those for the hard zone began on April 8 and will end on May 9. While the JKBOSE 12th soft zone exam was held from March 8, 2023, to April 2, 2023, and the hard zone exam began on April 11, 2023, and will end on May 15, 2023, respectively.

How to Access JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Online?

Students who appeared in class 10th, 12th exams can check out the results on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access the scorecard-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JKBOSE result 2023 class 10, 12 link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

How to Check JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Via SMS?

Apart from the official website, candidates can also access their JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 results through SMS. They can send a message to the below-mentioned number to get the scorecard-

For Class 10th- Type JKBOSE10 2131422 and send to 5676750

For Class 12th- ‘jkbose Roll Number’ and send to 567675

