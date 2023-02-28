NEET PG 2023: Exams on March 5, Check Preparation Tips Here

NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examination will be conducting the NEET PG 2023 exams on March 5, 2023. With just a week remaining for the entrance exams, candidates preparing to appear can check here the tips to keep in mind when preparing for the entrance exam.

The Supreme Court yesterday announced the verdict regarding the NEET PG 2023 exams. The court has ordered that the NEET PG 2023 exams will be conducted as per schedule contrary to the petition filed in court asking for the postponement of the exam.

The NEET Exams are considered to be the most competitive exams given by medical graduates who wish to pursue their postgraduate course. Students preparing to appear for the NEET PG 2023 exams can check below the preparation tips to follow during the last week before the entrance exams.

Refer to Previous Year Question Papers

When preparing for the NEET PG 2023 Exams, candidates can refer to the question papers of the previous years to get an idea of the question paper pattern to be followed and the types of questions which can be asked for the entrance exam.

NEET PG 2023 Mock Tests

The NEET PG 2023 exams are conducted for a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes. Candidates appearing for the entrance exams can appear for several mock tests to prepare themselves for the exams. The mock tests will help candidates to understand the NEET PG Exam 2023 Pattern, the sectional weightage given to topics, and also help in managing time when appearing for the exam.

Keep Revising Prepared Material

Rather than starting something new, students appearing for the exams are advised to revise whatever material they have already prepared and make all concepts clear. This will help students to reduce the stress of beginning a new topic and save time by dedicating more time to the topics which have been cleared over the preparation period.



