NEET PG 2023 final seat allotment result releases for round 1, check pdf at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the final seat allotment results for NEET PG counselling round 1 today, August 8. Candidates can check the NEET PG final seat allotment result online at mcc.nic.in. Those who have been allotted seats in the round 1 NEET PG AIQ counselling will have to upload the required documents on August 8.

After uploading documents, candidates will have to report to the allotted colleges from August 8 to 14, 2023. Verification of joined candidates' data by institutes and sharing of data to the MCC of the students granted admission will be done between August 15 to 17, 2023.

NEET Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 2

Candidates can check below the schedule for round 2 NEET PG counselling:

Events Dates Verification of seat matrix by the institutes August 18, 2023 Registration and payment August 19 to 22, 2023 Choice locking From August 22, 2023 (3 to 11:55 PM) Processing of seat allotment August 23 to 24, 2023 Result August 25, 2023 Uploading documents August 26, 2023 Reporting to the allotted colleges August 27 to September 4, 2023 Data sharing by institutes to MCC September 5 to 6, 2023

How to check NEET PG round 1 counselling result 2023?

The MCC will be conducting three rounds of NEET PG counselling and a stray round for admission to MD, MDS, PG medical courses. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the round 1 seat allotment list:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on final result round 1 PG 2023 (MD/MS/DIPLOMA AND DNB)

Step 3: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 4: The NEET PG counselling result of round 1 will be displayed

Step 5: Check the allotment result and download it for future reference

