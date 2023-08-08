NEET PG 2023 final seat allotment result releases for round 1, check pdf at mcc.nic.in

  1. Home
NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC has released the final allotment list for round 1 NEET counselling today. Candidates can check allotted rank, institute and course online at the official website: mcc.nic.in. Know details here

Updated: Aug 8, 2023 19:17 IST
NEET PG Counselling 2023: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the final seat allotment results for NEET PG counselling round 1 today, August 8. Candidates can check the NEET PG final seat allotment result online at mcc.nic.in. Those who have been allotted seats in the round 1 NEET PG AIQ counselling will have to upload the required documents on August 8. 

After uploading documents, candidates will have to report to the allotted colleges from August 8 to 14, 2023. Verification of joined candidates' data by institutes and sharing of data to the MCC of the students granted admission will be done between August 15 to 17, 2023. 

NEET PG Final Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

NEET Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 2

Candidates can check below the schedule for round 2 NEET PG counselling: 

Events

Dates

Verification of seat matrix by the institutes

August 18, 2023

Registration and payment

August 19 to 22, 2023

Choice locking

From August 22, 2023 (3 to 11:55 PM)

Processing of seat allotment

August 23 to 24, 2023

Result

August 25, 2023

Uploading documents

August 26, 2023

Reporting to the allotted colleges

August 27 to September 4, 2023

Data sharing by institutes to MCC

September 5 to 6, 2023

How to check NEET PG round 1 counselling result 2023? 

The MCC will be conducting three rounds of NEET PG counselling and a stray round for admission to MD, MDS, PG medical courses. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the round 1 seat allotment list: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on final result round 1 PG 2023 (MD/MS/DIPLOMA AND DNB)

Step 3: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 4: The NEET PG counselling result of round 1 will be displayed

Step 5: Check the allotment result and download it for future reference 

