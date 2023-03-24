NEET PG 2023 Scorecard on March 25 at nbe.edu.in, Check Details Here

NEET PG 2023 Scorecard: The NEET PG 2023 Scorecard will be released online tomorrow - March 25, 2023. The National Board of Examinations will release the NEET PG 2023 individual scorecard on the official website of NBE. Students who have qualified the NEET PG exams 2023 can visit the official website of NBE to download the NEET PG 2023 individual scorecard.

To download the NEET PG 2023 individual scorecard, students are required to visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the link given. The NEET PG 2023 individual scorecard will include the marks secured by the students, the rank secured and the qualifying status of the candidate.

Candidates can download the NEET PG 2023 Scorecard through the link available on the official website - nbe.edu.in. A direct link for students to download the NEET PG 2023 scorecard will also be available here as and when the scorecard is released by the officials.

NEET PG 2023 Result was announced on March 14, 2023. The results were announced as a PDF document containing the roll number, application id, rank and score secured in the exams.

How to download NEET PG 2023 Scorecard

The NEET PG 2023 scorecard will be announced on the official website of the board. To download the neet PG 2023 scorecard, students can follow the below-given steps.

Step 1: Visit the NEET PG 2023 - NBE official website

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2023 Scorecard link

Step 3: Enter the NEET PG 2023 Login ID and Password in the link provided

Step 4: Download the NEET PG 2023 individual scorecard for further reference

NEET PG 2023 Counselling schedule details are expected to be announced soon. The Medical Counselling Committee will be announcing the NEET PG 2023 counselling schedule for the admissions to the All India Quota seats. Candidates can keep visiting this page for regular updates.

Also Read: NEET UG 2023: Registrations Underway at neet.nta.nic.in, Check Documents Required, Know How to Apply Here