NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Adds More Seats in Stray Vacancy Round, Check Details Here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added a few more seats in the NEET PG stray vacancy round. All eligible candidates will be able to fill choices from tomorrow - November 26. For candidates who do not want to modify their NEET PG counselling choices for the stray vacancy round, their mop-up round choices will be considered final. Whereas, candidates who are willing to make changes can do so within the stipulated time.

As per the official notice, supplementary seats have been added to VMCC and Safdarjung Hospital, and Lady Hardinge Medical College.VMMC and Safdargunj have added 4 seats via IP Quota whereas, Lady Hardinge Medical College has added only 1 seat via the Delhi University quota. In the official notice, MCC has declared that the seats of eligible candidates that will be forwarded to the deemed universities will be 10 times the number of vacant seats available.

NEET PG Counselling Dates 2022 for Stray Vacancy Round

Events Dates NEET PG Counselling Choice Filling November 26, 2022 (10 AM) NEET PG Choice Locking November 26, 2022 Seat Allotment Processing November 27 to 28, 2022 NEET PG Seat Allotment Result November 29, 2022 Forwarding of the list of eligible candidates to Deemed Universities November 29, 2022 Reporting for Stray Vacancy Round of AIQ & Central Universities and Stray Vacancy Round of Dee November 29 to 2nd December 2, 2022

About NEET PG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Round

NEET PG Stray vacancy also known as institutional mop-round, is the round of counselling which deals with the leftover seats. Stray Round is conducted when seats remain unfilled even after the mop-up round is conducted. In the stray round of counselling, you can get admission to good colleges even if you have low NEET scores. MCC while announcing the NEET PG counselling dates said that the list of eligible candidates that will be forwarded will be 10 times against the number of vacant seats available.

