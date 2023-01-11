    NEET PG Counselling 2022: Provisional Allotment List Announced, Get Direct Link Here

    Medical Counselling Committee has released the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round provisional allotment list. Students who have applied for the special stray vacancy round can check the allotment list through the link given here.

    Updated: Jan 11, 2023 10:13 IST
    NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Medical Counselling Committee has released the provisional seat allotment result for the Special Stray Vacancy Round for NEET PG Counelling 2022. Candidates who applied for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round can now visit the official website of MCC to check the provisional result. 

    It must be noted that the result issued is only provisional and the final allotment result will be announced shortly after which students can report to the allotted colleges for final admissions. 

    NEET PG counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Result is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also check the provisional result through the direct link available here. 

    NEET PG 2022 Provisional Result - Click Here

    Details given on NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment

    The NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round provisional seats allotment list will contain details like 

    • Rank
    • Allotted Quota
    • Allotted Institute
    • Course
    • Allotted Category
    • Candidate Category

    How to check NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round provisional allotment list

    The NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round allotment list is available on the official website. To download the PDF document candidates are required to visit the website and download through the link given. 

    Step 1: Visit the NEET PG 2022 official website

    Step 2: Click on the Provisional allotment list available online

    Step 3: Download the provisional allotment list for further reference

