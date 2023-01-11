NEET PG Counselling 2022: Provisional Allotment List Announced, Get Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Medical Counselling Committee has released the provisional seat allotment result for the Special Stray Vacancy Round for NEET PG Counelling 2022. Candidates who applied for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round can now visit the official website of MCC to check the provisional result.

It must be noted that the result issued is only provisional and the final allotment result will be announced shortly after which students can report to the allotted colleges for final admissions.

NEET PG counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Result is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also check the provisional result through the direct link available here.

NEET PG 2022 Provisional Result - Click Here

Details given on NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment

The NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round provisional seats allotment list will contain details like

Rank

Allotted Quota

Allotted Institute

Course

Allotted Category

Candidate Category

How to check NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round provisional allotment list

The NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round allotment list is available on the official website. To download the PDF document candidates are required to visit the website and download through the link given.

Step 1: Visit the NEET PG 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the Provisional allotment list available online

Step 3: Download the provisional allotment list for further reference

Also Read: NEET PG 2022: MCC Extended Last Date of Admission/Counselling for State Quota Till Jan 14, Check Notice Here