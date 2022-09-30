NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results today, Check at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2022 Round 1: The Medical Counselling Committee will be announcing the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment list today - September 30, 2022. MCC had recently withdrawn the round 1 results and started the choice filling process again. The NEET PG 2022 Round 1 counselling schedule to be released today will be announced based on the choices entered by the students in the choice-filling process.

Candidates who had earlier applied for NEET PG 2022 Counselling and those who re-edited the choices for the second time for the Round 1 counselling procedure can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee - mcc.nic.in to check the Round 1 allotment result.

As per the revised schedule, the students who are allotted seats in NEET PG 2022 Round 1 counselling can visit the allotted colleges to complete the admission process. Students are required to complete the admission process from October 1 to 7, 2022. Candidates allotted seats can download the allotment order for the official website and report to the allotted colleges along with all required documents and certificates.

NEET PG 2022: Documents required for Admissions

After the NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment results are announced, candidates who have been allotted seats in the NEET PG 2022 Round 1 seat allotment process will be required to confirm their admissions by reporting to the allotted colleges with the required documents. The list of documents required to be submitted for the admission process is available below.

NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Allotment letter

NEET PG Result and Admit Card

MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd & 3rd Professional Examinations Mark Sheets

MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate/Provisional Certificate

Internship Completion Certificate

Date of birth validating certificate

Valid ID proof

